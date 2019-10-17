

A vibrant fall leaf after Wednesday's rain. (George Jiang/Flickr)

It was a crisp day here on the ground, and even colder aloft. I mention the temperatures aloft because they assisted in cloud development that was a bit more pronounced than expected. It’s “self-defeating sunshine” season! High temperatures in the mid-50s to around 60 are a good bit chillier than normal this time of year, and when you add in sustained winds near 30 mph, plus gusts to and past 40 mph, it certainly felt like a new season out there.

Through tonight: Skies will tend to clear as we lose what little daytime warmth we had. A few clouds may continue to float by through the night. Winds will also diminish with sunset, but they’ll continue to blow around 10 to 20 mph, perhaps decreasing slightly around midnight. This means some gusts will be near or past 30 mph. Lows will be mainly in the near 40 to mid-40s zone. A few spots may reach the upper 30s.

Tomorrow (Friday): Some clouds may try to develop in the morning like we saw today, but skies should trend sunnier as the low pressure and all things associated with it finally move away. Highs will range from about 59 to 64. Winds should remain somewhat feisty from the northwest. They’ll be strongest early, around 10 to 20 mph, and will diminish late day and into evening. Some gusts near 30 mph remain likely.

Snow! We teased the chance for some high-elevation snow on Wednesday, and it happened in West Virginia and mountains farther north. Not a lot in most spots, but the first one is always special.

This morning the first snow of the season (0.2") was reported at Canaan Heights, WV ... ~150 miles west of DC and with an elevation of 3,710 ft. I'm told this is near the average date of Oct 13. 1" was also reported in Snowshoe, WV (4,785 ft.). Photo credit: Chip Chase pic.twitter.com/3PWFRPi2sc — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) October 17, 2019

Meanwhile on the summit of Stratton in southern VT....Snow!! Another good call by the NAM. pic.twitter.com/SbWA38YdnT — eweather (@Eweather13) October 17, 2019

