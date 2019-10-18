

Dolly Sods Wilderness in West Virginia on Sunday.

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: More sun, less wind. Nice and autumnal but much of the day feels like 50s (November-like). I’ll pine a little for our 68-degree average high temperature. 🎃

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: More sun than clouds. Very breezy. Highs: Near 60 to mid-60s.

Tonight: Clear. Dying breeze. Lows: Mid-30s to Mid-40s (downtown).

Saturday: Increasing clouds late. Highs: Mid- to upper 60s.

Sunday: Cloudier, with a rain chance. Highs: 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Don’t be ashamed to dress in layers. Our bodies are adjusting to what will feel GREAT, come November. Patchy frost is even possible tonight outside the Beltway. And we’ve got a chance of some more rain ahead as well — woo!

Today (Friday): Northwesterly winds thankfully come down a notch from Thursday, but gusts around 25 to 30 mph are possible. Sunshine dominates for the most part, but a morning batch of clouds and even a quick spit of rain can’t be completely ruled out. Some upper-level energy may move through the region, pinwheeling from the New England storm. Afternoon high temperatures top out generally near 60 to a few mid-60s. Thanks to winds — gustiest through midday — we start out feeling chilly. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any last breezes calm quickly after sunset. Given clear skies, combining with calming conditions, the atmosphere relinquishes its heat very quickly. So, grab a light coat as temperatures head toward perhaps the low to mid-40s downtown. Frosty mid-30s are possible outside the Beltway, and a few spots might even get colder, like along the Interstate 81 corridor. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine should dominate until afternoon, when clouds start increasing and a light southerly breeze develops. Temperatures should get into the mid-60s for most of us, with a few upper 60s possible — especially south of town if sunshine can effectively beat out clouds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds continue to build. Any showers probably hold off until after midnight. Steadier light rain may arrive around sunrise. Temperatures steady out, for much of the night, near 50 degrees to mid-50s downtown. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Tropical remnants from a Gulf of Mexico system may move through our region, but for now it seems the bulk will try to pass south and east. Rain could be steadiest in the morning, and it’s looking largely light at this time. It should taper slowly and surely, with the risk ending in the afternoon or at least by sunset. This moisture could still change speed and course, and it wouldn’t take much to get heavier stuff into the area, so stay tuned. Around 60 to low 60s may be the warmest we see, if clouds and rain dominate the day. If we turn drier and sunnier quickly by midday, we could see a few spots try for 70. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: Plan on more clouds than stars, as it appears now. It may stay dry, but check back this weekend if you need higher confidence that showers fully avoid us during the nighttime hours. Upper 40s to low 50s are currently our likeliest low temperature range. The air is a bit moist (dew points around 50) but it’s doubtful it will feel muggy. Confidence: Low-Medium

Upper 60s to low 70s should feel comfortable Monday, which has a chance of staying dry and rather sunny as a cold front slowly works this way from the west. Pretty ideal, except for the Monday part. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tuesday is looking gray and potentially wetter, with clouds and showers possibly hanging around much of the day. The timing and intensity of any rain is still subject to change, but we’ll watch it as highs try to rise into the 60s, although they may get held back quick if rain arrives early. The jet stream is moving closer to us this time of year, providing a “train track” for cold fronts and storms to come and go more quickly and (hopefully) more regularly. Confidence: Low-Medium