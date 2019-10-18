

The sun rises on an organizing system, which will bring impactful weather to portions of the Gulf Coast as early as Friday night. (CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA)

Tropical storm watches and warnings are up for much of the Gulf Coast ahead of an intensifying disturbance likely to be given the name Nestor on Friday. Storm surge flooding, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds can all be expected over the weekend across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, including central and North Florida, as the system continues to move northeast from a position well south of Louisiana on Friday morning.

It’s important not to get bogged down in whether or not the system has a name. In fact, winds are already up to 60 mph in light of the system’s rather unusual appearance.

A tropical storm warning is up from the Mississippi/Alabama border to Yankeetown, Fla.; a second area is covered in Louisiana from Grand Isle to the mouth of the Pearl River, where the land juts out into the projected path. The system is “most likely” to become a subtropical storm rather than a purely tropical system.

And while that may have a bearing on its internal meteorological characteristics and structure, the impacts associated will be on par with a tropical storm.

Uncertainty remains on the exact track, as the system is still organizing at the low levels. Until a well-defined center of circulation exists, computer models will struggle a bit to resolve and project its specific movement — though the general idea of a storm moving northeast at a decent clip is a safe bet. The incipient cyclone is slated to make landfall Saturday morning in the Florida Panhandle, with high winds, heavy rains and severe thunderstorms beginning as early as Friday evening.



Tropical storm warnings are up for a long swath of coastline where the incipient subtropical system is likely to bring impactful weather. (NHC)

Part of the reason the storm won’t look like a typical tropical cyclone is because of its proximity to an approaching cold front and jet stream disturbance to its west. That will enhance the system’s motion ahead of the front while imparting upon it some of the traits of an extratropical cyclone. In the end, the NHC expects that the “comma-shape characteristic of a subtropical storm” is most likely.

This will broaden the area at risk for high winds, heavy rain, tornado-producing thunderstorms, and storm surge flooding.

The greatest threat for wind and surge appear to be to the right or east of the center. This will focus the maximum concern for coastal surge inundation from Indian Pass to Clearwater Beach, Fla. A surge of several feet is expected, and considering how close to sea level much of Florida’s coastline lies, this could be of significant concern to shoreline residents.



Notice that model simulations place the greatest risk of strong winds east of the system's center. (Weatherbell.com)

Apropos to surge, the National Hurricane Center warns that the exact rise in water levels depends largely on the timing of the surge relative to the tidal cycle.

The NHC storm surge guidance shows a potential inundation of three to five feet above normally dry ground from Indian Pass to Chassahowitzka, Fla., if the peak surge hits at high tide. Farther south, from Chassahowitzka to Clearwater Beach, Fla., a potential inundation of two to four feet above normally dry ground could occur, if the peak surge occurs at high tide.

Subtropical cyclones also tend to have a broader wind field, meaning some of the strong winds associated with the system may extend well outward from the center. In fact, tropical storm force winds already are occurring “up to 175 miles mainly to the northeast and east of the center.” That’s why it’s imperative to plan accordingly for the impacts of this storm system.



Heavy rainfall will continue farther inland in the Southeast where the system moves over the weekend. (Weatherbell.com)

Heavy rainfall may be in the offing as well, particularly in Florida’s Big Bend region as well as Georgia and South Carolina. A broad swath of rainfall amounting to two to four inches, with localized five-inch amounts, is possible in these areas.

Freshwater flooding is not expected to be a widespread concern, though, as recent drought conditions in the Southeast means the dry soils can soak up more rainwater like a sponge. The heavy rains will spread northeastward into the Carolinas on Saturday into Sunday, and may affect southern portions of the Mid-Atlantic region as well.

Damaging winds are also possible from eastern Louisiana to Tampa, though eastern areas may be favored.

There is also a chance of some severe weather, including tornadoes, with any squall lines that develop and cross over the Florida Peninsula from the gulf. In addition, any bands of thunderstorm activity could exacerbate the storm surge threat, concentrating water rises along their leading edges, where gusty winds tend to be located