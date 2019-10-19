

Autumn color emerging on Arlington's Bluemont Trail. (Tom Mockler/Flickr)

9/10: It might be barely on the cool side of normal, but lots of sun and minimal wind means it’s pretty darn nice.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny early, increasing clouds with time. Highs: Mid-60s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers developing by dawn. Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow: Periods of rain early, ending in the afternoon. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

There’s a lot of beautiful fall weather on the way in the days ahead but a graze from a tropical storm complicates things on Sunday. We do still need the rain, even if it comes on a weekend. But let’s focus on today first, as it’s going to be rather brilliant.

Today (Saturday): It’s a crispy, frosty start to the day in some areas, but It should be rather sunny and quite pleasant into the midday. High temperatures head for the pleasantly cool mid-60s. Once we get into the afternoon some high clouds become increasingly likely. With time they lower and thicken some, but perhaps not until after sunset.

Speaking of sunset — if clouds are high up and at least somewhat broken, it could be a special one. We often see brilliant sunrises and sunsets ahead of tropical weather systems. Winds are out of the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds eventually become overcast. We should stay dry through at least midnight, and perhaps as late as the predawn period. Showers or a steady rain may be ongoing by sunrise or close to that. Lows are mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): This forecast remains trickier than many in the short term. Most model forecasts predict a period of light to moderate rain in the morning, with rain increasing in intensity to the southeast. However, a couple models suggest a heavier rainfall over much of the region, lingering into the afternoon. We lean toward the majority, which would produce rainfall totals of 0.25 to 0.50 inches from the immediate area into southern Maryland, and somewhat lesser amounts in our northern areas - mostly ending before noon. Some adjustment to this forecast may be required in future updates. The rain-cooled air holds high to near 60 and we may end up in the 50s for a good chunk of the day. Winds are out of the north around 10 mph. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Some clouds may linger into the evening, but we should be trending clearer overall as the storm moves farther away. It’s not terribly windy behind it, either. Lows range from the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

We’re in between storm systems on Monday. In this case, that means pretty quality weather is on tap. Skies are partly to mostly sunny and temperatures head well into the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

A cold front is moving into the region Tuesday. There’s some uncertainty on how much rain it wants to drop. Some models show a moderate event for much of the day, and others don’t show much with a focus in the afternoon or evening. For now it’s probably tempting to lean toward the lighter side, with highs rising toward the mid-60s to around 70. More rain would mean more 60s. Confidence: Medium