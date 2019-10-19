

What’s left of Nestor will make a pass off the Mid-Atlantic coast tomorrow morning. We won’t be in for anything like the wild weather Nestor brought to parts of Florida on Saturday, but it won’t be a clean escape either. Things certainly look wet for the first half of Sunday, but thankfully should dry out rather quickly by late afternoon.

Through Tonight: Clouds continue to thicken tonight and overnight ahead of the former tropical storm’s approach. Showers will break out late (after 3 a.m.) and continue through sunrise. Temperatures will be milder than last night, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Rain should be increasing in coverage near sunrise Sunday morning, with some heavier rainfall not impossible. Precipitation should shut off sometime by early afternoon or thereabouts. There’s still some uncertainty to the rainfall totals as model forecasts show amounts ranging from about 0.25 to 0.75 inches. The best odds of higher totals are south and east of the city, and lower numbers are likely north. Temperatures reach the upper 50s to around 60 under a north wind at 10 to 15 mph. It turns party cloudy tomorrow night with lows in the upper 40s.

This forecast was updated after initial publish.

