3/10: Yes, we still need the rain, so I dare not grade lower; however, Sunday not the best timing for a November-like, clammy, wet day. Soggy pumpkin patches and orchards!

Today: Rain, tapering later in the afternoon. Highs: Mid-to-upper 50s.

Tonight: Partial clearing. Lows: Mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Sunnier. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: More rain possible. Highs: Mid-60s to around 70.

Between today’s rain and another rain risk on Tuesday, we get a fairly sunny respite to start our work week tomorrow. Play hooky if you can? We’re happy for this rain, but also for another sunny (albeit cooler) break on Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): Rain is likely this morning into the afternoon. The heaviest rain is expected across southern and southeastern parts of the area, with lighter amounts across northern an northwestern parts. The rain should peter out by 4 p.m. or so, although some showers could linger later. As an afternoon breeze picks up from the northeast around 10-15 mph, temperatures get capped in the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: After the chance of a lingering early-evening shower, winds slowly wane with partially clearing skies. We cool by sunrise into the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Lookin’ good with increasing sunshine between storm systems. Light and variable winds add to the pleasantness. Temperatures could rise pretty quickly from morning 50s to afternoon warmth in the upper 60s to low 70s. A tad above average for the date. Enjoy! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds build. A couple of raindrops could start falling after midnight, with an increasing chance of rain toward morning. Temperatures fall back to lows from the mid-50s outside the Beltway to near 60 downtown. Confidence: Medium



Soggy autumn leaves, taken Oct. 16. (George Jiang via Flickr)

Tuesday: A cold front approaches. We’re cloudy and a bit muggy with on-and-off showers possible. A potential for a period of steadier and heavier rain as well, especially toward sunset, but the details are subject to change. Mid-60s to around 70 degrees looks likely for afternoon highs. Any remaining rain should end fairly quickly Tuesday evening as winds come from the northwest, cooling us back to chilly (but seasonable) lows in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Wednesday: Sunshine with low to mid-60s for high temperatures is near enough to average that we can call it splendidly fall-like. We could have some moderate winds from the west, but it shouldn’t be too annoying, as it appears now. Confidence: Medium