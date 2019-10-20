The remnants of Nestor have certainly dropped a fair amount of rain across the region today. Most areas from D.C. southward have received well over an inch of rain already, with even higher totals toward central and southern Virginia. Thankfully, much nicer weather is in store for Monday.

Through Tonight: Scattered showers continue for the next few hours, gradually tapering off by about 8 p.m. or so. Mostly cloudy skies overnight, with some partial clearing in spots during the predawn hours. Some areas of patchy fog may develop as well. Low temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s.

Wet leaves on a wet day by George Jiang via Flickr.

Tomorrow (Monday): We will trade Nestor for nicer, or something like that. High pressure will take over on Monday, bringing us a nice mid-autumn day. Mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the upper 60s under a light southeast wind. Partly cloudy but not quite as cold as previous nights, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tornado near Seattle: An EF-1 tornado touched down in the town of Shelton, Wash., (about 65 miles southwest of Seattle) on Saturday. The tornado was on the ground only for a brief period, before transitioning to a waterspout seen in the video below. No injuries were reported, with just a bunch of uprooted trees to show for damage.

Video of waterspout near Shelton earlier this evening. It appears to have been brief. A review of radar data did not show any sustained rotation with this cell. It should be noted that a few other cells in the region earlier did show some rotation. Video: Tayler Gieger. #wawx pic.twitter.com/hCxvVxtTzA — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 19, 2019

