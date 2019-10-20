1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, FedEx Field

The game likely starts wet but rain intensity should dwindle a bit by game’s end. Hopefully just occasional showers and raindrops by the time you head home.

Kickoff: Rain. Could be moderately heavy and steady at times. Mid- to upper 50s.

2-Minute Warning: Mostly cloudy, lighter rain/showers. Mid- to upper 50s.

Chance of rain: 75 percent

