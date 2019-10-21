

A colorful tree along the Mount Vernon Trail. (Joe Flood via Flickr)

8/10: A nice sunny comeback after Sunday’s gray, rainy day.

Today: Patchy fog, then partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65 to 70.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 50 to 55.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, especially in the afternoon. Highs: 65 to 70.

This final full week of October offers several splendid fall days, but also two solid opportunities for needed rain. We’re slowly but surely eating away at this drought. Temperatures this week are pretty uniform, with highs mostly in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s — pretty close to normal.

Today (Monday): We’ll have some patchy fog early on, but sunshine should emerge. After starting the day near 50, afternoon highs climb well into the 60s, perhaps touching 70 in our milder spots. Winds are light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds gradually increase ahead of the next approaching storm system. Overnight lows settle between 50 and 55. Light winds from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds lower and thicken, with a slight chance (20 to 40 percent, highest chances west and southwest) of showers in the morning. Shower chances increase (to about 80 percent areawide) as the afternoon wears on, and some heavier downpours are possible. Winds from the south help temperatures climb well into the 60s, although they’ll step back once showers begin. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Some showers are possible early in the evening, but the window for rain is fairly short with this fast-moving storm front. Rainfall totals probably average between 0.25 and 0.5 inches, but locally higher amounts are possible. Gradual clearing overnight and cooler, with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday and Thursday are both beautiful October days with clear, crisp mornings and sunny, mild afternoons. Highs in the mid-60s Wednesday warm to the upper 60s Thursday. Lows Thursday are chilly, with some frosty 30s in our colder areas to the mid-40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday may bring some increasing clouds, but should still be a pretty pleasant day. After lows in the 40s, highs reach the 60s. Some showers are possible Friday night, with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium

We’re confident another storm system will affect the region over the weekend, but the timing is a huge wild card. The American model favors rain early Saturday, but then clearing by the second half of the day and remaining dry Sunday. The European model predicts a much slower developing situation. It forecasts dry conditions through Saturday afternoon but rain likely Saturday night and Sunday. Highs both days should average near 60 (add a few degrees if it’s dry, subtract a few degrees if it’s rainy) with lows near 50. Confidence: Low