

Wet leaves on a D.C. sidewalk. (Mike Maguire/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Dreary story, but more rain means less worry

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, midday to afternoon rain. Highs: 63-67.

Tonight: Evening showers. Lows: 47-51.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy. Highs: 65-69.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A potent weather system aims for Washington today to deliver a new batch of needed rain to the area. Clearing arrives quickly tonight along with breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. However, the daytime weather for the rest of the week looks fantastic, with highs in the 60s tomorrow through Friday under mostly sunny skies. The weekend is a little messy, but Saturday may manage to be decent before another showery Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this morning with a chance of a shower before steadier rain arrives midday to afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times, and we may pick up between a half-inch to one inch of precipitation to help alleviate our drought. Highs are in the 60s, but dip lower at times during the rain. Light breezes blow from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Some evening showers possible, but then turning breezy and cooler with skies clearing late. Lows range from the mid-40s to low 50s, but northwest breezes from 10 to 15 mph make it feel a bit colder. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Awesome autumn weather returns, with sunny skies and highs surging back into the mid- to upper 60s. Breezes from the west at 5 to 10 mph help dry us out somewhat, but they could gust to 15 to 20 mph occasionally, though not enough to ruin the Nice Day status. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cold, with lows drifting down into the upper 30s in the outer suburbs (could be some scattered frost) with mid-40s in the city. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday is Nice Day part two with sunny skies, slightly warmer temperatures (upper 60s), and generally comfortable humidity and winds. Thursday night could bring a few clouds, with lows in the 40s to around 50. Confidence: High

Friday features some additional clouds, but we should still have partly sunny skies, with daytime highs in the mid- to upper 60s. A shower is possible Friday night (but not much worry for the World Series action) with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is still somewhat tricky. Saturday should stay on the drier side, with partly sunny skies and highs around 60. Saturday night’s game should bring partly cloudy skies with cool temperatures, as lows get down into the 40s. Shower chances arrive late Saturday night and continue with rain potential on Sunday ahead of the next weather system. Highs Sunday should be in the low 60s, with showers into Sunday night potentially disrupting the World Series (if another game is needed at that point). Confidence: Low-Medium.