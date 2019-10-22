We’re doing a good job at attacking the drought in the region of late, as another soaking finishes passing through the area. Totals were not quite as high Tuesday as in other recent events, but slow and steady gets the job done — and it’s going to make for a messy commute. It’s all thanks to a front passing by. Once that front moves out, beautiful fall conditions return Wednesday.

Through tonight: Keep an eye out for ponding on roads as you head home. The heaviest is passing, and consistent rain moves east this evening, tending to taper locally by 7 or 8 p.m. We could see a couple showers until about 10 p.m. or so. Skies tend to start breaking once the rain ends, and we end up mainly clear overnight into morning. Lows reach the mid-40s to low 50s. Winds are from the northwest around 10 mph behind the front.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunshine returns. It’s a pretty fall day, as long as you don’t mind some wind. Highs end up in the mid-60s to around 70. Those winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts into the 25 mph range or so. Not too bad.



Rainy day views. (Zsaj/Flickr)

Rain totals: Through 4 p.m., Washington has picked up 0.25 inches today, and the same was recorded at Dulles. Some heavier activity has pushed through the city since. Most spots should finish around a half-inch today, but a few may see more. This latest round of rain pushes the city past the October average for rainfall, making it the first wetter-than-normal month since July. See ya, drought?

Pollen update: Before the rain, mold spores were low/moderate.

