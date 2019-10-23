

Satellite imagery from Monday reveals where Sunday night's tornado carved a path of heavy damage through parts of northwest and northern Dallas. (Planet Labs)

A damaging tornado ripped through northwest Dallas and surrounding areas Sunday night, one of at least nine to touch down amid a significant severe weather outbreak. Stunning before and after photos from above have since emerged depicting the tempest’s fury as its 140 mph winds carved a path 15 miles long.

The photos, courtesy of Planet Labs, are sobering, revealing the power and caprice of the voracious vortex. It also illustrates the scale — the streets align on a roughly one mile grid.

In the image below, running west to east, you see Walnut Hill Lane in Preston Hollow, Tex., to the south.

In between, you can see a clustering of larger buildings within a field. Among these buildings are the Cary Junior High School, Edward H. Cary Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School, below the red track. The satellite reveals heavy damage to the roofs of all the buildings, along with what at first glance resembles several vehicles at the high school.



A number of school buildings were significantly damaged. Notice the spattering of rubble on the far left, where winds of "only" 90 mph destroyed several outbuildings. (Planet Labs)

On the right, next to the high school, you’ll notice several piles of rubble. These were originally modular buildings that succumbed in high-end EF-1 winds. It should be apparent why remaining in a mobile home for a tornado invites the chance of serious injury or death.

From there, the tornado crosses Gooding Drive, passing north of the Walnut Hill Recreation Center and just south of the Episcopal School of Dallas. The tornado passes east, leaving behind a trail of churned-up earth, plywood and a loss of vegetation.

Then the tornado passes Preston Road. The red stadium you see on the right in the image below belongs to St. Mark’s School of Texas; to the north of the baseball field, the tornado caused significant damage to the white roofs of the Preston Royal strip mall.

The Royal Lane Condominiums, to the left of the strip mall and right of the wide Dallas North Tollway in the center of the image, saw their eastern buildings hit by the tornado, while the western ones escaped relatively unscathed. Of the four pools there, the southern two appear to have been drained of water by the twister.



The Royal Lane Condominiums can be seen in the middle upper portion of the image. Notice what appears to be missing water from the southern two pools. (Planet Labs)

The tornado then arcs some, curving gently to the right and heading just south of due east before jogging slightly back north again.

That curve is visible from the air, as shown in the image below:

Wow, look at the scar left behind from the tornado in Dallas last night. Image from Josh Crowder who was flying from Tulsa to Houston pic.twitter.com/mNZ0GkLpwG — Damon Lane (@KOCOdamonlane) October 21, 2019

It should be noted that this was all primarily strong EF-1 to moderate EF-2 damage per the National Weather Service, with winds roughly 100 to 130 mph.

However, the tornado was rated an EF-3. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth surveyed one building that suffered EF-3 damage.

“Within one concentrated region of EF-2 damage along Northaven Road west of US HWY 75, a particular single-family home was surveyed with total roof loss, and multiple collapsed exterior walls,” they wrote in their post-storm discussion. “The survey team determined that this damage was consistent with low-end EF-3 intensity winds of approximately 140 mph. This was the only structure that was assigned an EF-3 rating for this tornado.”

We were able to identify this home on satellite imagery. The store you see is North Haven Gardens. Northaven Road cuts just to the north. Satellite imagery, below, shows the house that was demolished:



This is the house that suffered EF-3 damage Sunday night. (Google Earth)



This is the home that sustained EF-3 damage during the most powerful of the tornadoes Sunday night. (Planet Labs, Inc.)

Google Earth photos from before the tornado (see first image below) show a very well-built home, with a gabled roof.



A Google Earth photo of the home that sustained EF-3 damage before it was struck Sunday night. (Google Earth)

Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, confirmed this was indeed the correct house. “What we saw was multiple exterior wall collapses. It was a very well-built home,” she said.

“There were thick, heavy beams. The roof was lifted up, and we know there had to be significant force to tear this home apart. We really take into account the quality of the structure [when performing these surveys.]"

#Dallas #tornado 24 hours later ~ #pathofdarkness shows tornado’s path of destruction thru heavily populated area ~ photo courtesy of Dallas Police Dept Air One @DPDAir1 pic.twitter.com/x9RdnVFuLU — Pamela Blumetti (@PamelaBlumetti) October 22, 2019

Read more

Destructive Dallas tornado lifts debris 20,000 feet high

Questions raised after Dallas TV station airs NFL game instead of breaking tornado coverage