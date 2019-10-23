

Fall colors peaking in Bethesda on Monday. (George Jiang via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Beautiful after any early clouds, with blue skies and warm sunshine helping highs well into the 60s.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-to-upper 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 60s to near 70.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

This forecast starts off nicely with a pair of very nice days today and tomorrow. The pleasant weather should continue into Friday, before a more difficult weekend forecast due to the uncertain track and timing of an approaching system.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Wednesday): In the wake of last night’s cold front, any early clouds should give way to mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures rise through the 50s on their way to afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, with a breeze from the west increasing to around 10-15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear, and temperatures cool nicely with a diminishing breeze. Evening temperatures drop back into the 50s with overnight lows in the 40s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): A gem of a day on tap with high pressure in control. Temperatures may trend a touch warmer, with highs heading for the upper 60s to near 70 under mostly sunny skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Trouble-free weather continues as skies stay mostly clear. Temperatures cool off nicely again with lows in the 40s . Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure should keep us partly sunny and dry during the day on Friday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Can’t rule out a shower Friday night (although at this point, we’re not too worried about Game 3 of the World Series Friday evening) with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

Tough forecast for the weekend due to uncertainty in the track and timing of a system approaching from the west. We have to allow for at least a chance of showers by Saturday afternoon into Sunday with highs both days in the 60s. Rain chances should be down but not out by Sunday evening. (The forecast is just too iffy at this point to say anything with much confidence about Game 4 Saturday evening and a possible Game 5 Sunday evening, but you can trust we’ll keep you posted). Confidence: Low