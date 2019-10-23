

Palisades residents flee the area as a wildfire erupts in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2019. (Christian Monterrosa/AP)

The combination of strong offshore winds and extremely dry conditions is creating three tense days of heightened wildfire danger in California, from the dense forests and mountains of northern California to the canyons and urban sprawl of Los Angeles. The greatest risk on Wednesday will be in northern and central California, where Red Flag warnings are in effect through Thursday night.

There is also an elevated risk of wildfires in Southern California on Wednesday, but the fire danger there won’t reach “extremely critical” levels until between the early morning hours on Thursday through Friday. This will be the period when the strongest offshore winds, known as Santa Ana winds, will develop, causing relative humidity levels to plunge into the low single digits and ensure that any wildfires that ignite are likely to spread explosively and exhibit extreme behavior.

As happened earlier this month, California electric utilities are taking the extraordinary step of preemptively cutting power to hundreds of thousands to minimize the risk that sparks from their equipment could touch off a deadly blaze. California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire on record, which occurred one year ago Tuesday, killed 88 in the town of Paradise.

An investigation concluded that the fire, known as the Camp Fire, began from a spark generated by a Pacific Gas & Electric power line.

According to its website, PG&E plans to cut power to about 179,000 customers, including people in parts of Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocino counties beginning Wednesday afternoon and lasting potentially through Thursday. Conditions in California wine country may be similar to the tinderbox conditions that were present when devastating fires erupted in 2017, destroying parts of Santa Rosa.

The start of some of the wine country blazes was also linked to PG&E electrical equipment.

‼️ Warm, dry and gusty conditions = Critical Fire Weather Conditions.



⚠️ Practice fire safety & be prepared to evacuate if a fire starts near you. #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/JKXjv2xDMI — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 23, 2019

Separately, Southern California Edison is considering a preemptive cut to more than 162,000 customers in preparation for the Santa Ana event there, and San Diego Gas & Electric is also planning to cut power to the highest-risk areas.

From Oct. 9 through 12, a period of high fire danger caused PG&E to cause the largest deliberate blackout in state history, affecting more than 2 million people and encompassing the San Francisco Bay area. Schools and colleges canceled classes and many businesses were forced to shut down during that period.

According to the National Weather Service forecast office in Los Angeles, winds may gust to at least 65 mph at times, along with air temperatures between 87 and 97 degrees. “This is a dangerous situation with an environment ripe for large and fast fire growth,” the office said in a technical discussion early Wednesday morning.

“Critical” fire conditions are anticipated for Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Wednesday night and Thursday, with Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties also threatened. Humidity in these areas could be as low as 2 percent.

Wednesday 10/23/19: Critical fire weather conditions expected today across parts of Northern and Southern California, with Extremely Critical Fire Weather conditions across Southern California on Thursday. Technical details: https://t.co/XSik9jKOOk pic.twitter.com/6iuVWqzVgo — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) October 23, 2019

“This has all the makings for a dangerous fire weather scenario, similar to or worse than the recent October 10-11 event that produced the Saddleridge Fire,” meteorologists wrote in a forecast briefing. The Saddleridge Fire earlier this month destroyed 19 structures and damaged 88 more. It forced as many as 100,000 to evacuate in the San Fernando Valley.

State faces wrenching dilemmas as climate change worsens

California’s preemptive power cuts are a new and extreme way of adapting to an environment that scientists say is more conducive to large wildfires and longer fire seasons. This is largely due to a combination of climate change and land use shifts.

California has established the most ambitious climate policy targets in the country, but the consequences of global warming are already here, and increasingly obvious. Since 2010, for example, California residents have dealt with the most severe drought in at least 1,200 years, followed by record wet conditions and back-to-back devastating and deadly wildfire seasons in 2017 and 2018.



A home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8, 2018. (Noah Berger/AP)

One of the most robust conclusions of climate change research is that wildfires are becoming increasingly frequent and severe in large parts of the American West as the climate warms, particularly in California. This is taking place as summers become hotter and drier and precipitation becomes more variable in the winter, with jarring shifts from drought to flood and back again becoming the norm.

For example, the National Climate Assessment, an authoritative report published by the Trump administration in 2017, showed that the cumulative forest area burned by wildfires in the Southwest between 1984 and 2015 doubled because of climate-change-related factors.

In an indication that an uptick in large wildfires is already occurring in California, 15 of the top 20 largest wildfires in state history have occurred since the year 2000.

Computer model projections show huge increases in wildfire frequency and size in California as well as other parts of the Southwest if greenhouse gas emissions continue largely unabated. Population growth and the increase in homes and businesses located near lands that typically burn, known as the wildland-urban interface, are also escalating the risk of and damage from wildfires in the Golden State.

Fire experts have warned that current conditions are especially conducive to major wildfires given that an unusually wet winter that provided a boost to vegetation growth, followed by an unusually hot dry season that dried out the vegetation.

Large-scale, lasting blackouts are themselves damaging, and could be billion-dollar events in their own right. While this is less expensive than a major wildfire, in the end, it may make this adaptation strategy an unsustainable one. To illustrating the bind California and the state’s utilities are in, another major wind event with the possibility of yet another round of preemptive blackouts is slated for this weekend.

In addition, shutting down power lines doesn’t eliminate all ignition sources, given that human activity, such as discarded cigarette butts and campfires, is still at play — along with lightning.