Two hours before Washington’s first World Series at-bat in 86 years, a magnificent, extra-red rainbow spanned the sky. Many Washingtonians saw it as a good omen. And they were right as the Nationals would go on to win Game 1 of the series against the Houston Astros, 5-4.
The rainbow formed as heavy showers zipped away to the northeast and the setting sun cast light on them from the west.
So besides the Nationals pending victory, why else was Tuesday night’s rainbow extra red? The light that produced the bow had to pass through more of the atmosphere due to the low sun angle. That scatters out much of the green and blue components of the light. It results in a preferentially red rainbow, similar to why sunrises and sunsets are red.
Baby sharks or baby rainbows?
Crammed inside the primary bow, you may have noticed a series of smaller “mini rainbows.” These are called supernumary bows. They result from an interference pattern stemming from diffraction.
We know that raindrops refract, or bend light of different wavelengths (colors) differently. With light of the same color, that doesn’t happen. But depending on where a ray of light enters the raindrop, it may have a greater path length inside the drop than another ray of the same frequency.
As a result, two waves of the same frequency may not be entirely “in phase” when they exit the drop, the crests and troughs of each wave either aligning or being misaligned. That results in one bright band of color where waves combine constructively, with bands of darkness where destructive interference occurs. With the right conditions, this process can have several iterations — resulting in additional and progressively dimmer bands of light/color. And more baby bows!
The most readily visible supernumary bows occurred near the base of the primary bow last night, which is unusual. Ordinarily, any supernumary effects are most pronounced at the top of the primary arc due to certain orientations of light/raindrops. That makes Tuesday night’s display even more special!
Towering in the sky
If you found yourself craning your neck to enjoy the bow’s full splendor, blame the time of day. The lower the sun is to the horizon, the higher the bow! As a result, this was the closest to a perfect half-circle rainbow you will ever see from D.C. A sunset bow is the limit for the highest bow any location can experience. If you’re looking for a ground-hugging bow, try closer to noon (though how low it gets is limited by your latitude and sensible weather.)
And, if you want to behold the full circle bow, you have to be up in the air, like this lucky eyewitness:
All around the Washington region, gorgeous views of the striking rainbow emerged. We received scores of amazing photos and even some video from our readers and share a sample below.