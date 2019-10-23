

Rainbow arched across the sky in Gainesville, Va., on Tuesday evening, with a Washington Nationals hat in the foreground. (Ray Lehr via Twitter)

Two hours before Washington’s first World Series at-bat in 86 years, a magnificent, extra-red rainbow spanned the sky. Many Washingtonians saw it as a good omen. And they were right as the Nationals would go on to win Game 1 of the series against the Houston Astros, 5-4.

The rainbow formed as heavy showers zipped away to the northeast and the setting sun cast light on them from the west.

So besides the Nationals pending victory, why else was Tuesday night’s rainbow extra red? The light that produced the bow had to pass through more of the atmosphere due to the low sun angle. That scatters out much of the green and blue components of the light. It results in a preferentially red rainbow, similar to why sunrises and sunsets are red.



A rainbow bends over the Capitol Tuesday evening. (chasingmailboxes via Flickr)

Baby sharks or baby rainbows?

Crammed inside the primary bow, you may have noticed a series of smaller “mini rainbows.” These are called supernumary bows. They result from an interference pattern stemming from diffraction.

We know that raindrops refract, or bend light of different wavelengths (colors) differently. With light of the same color, that doesn’t happen. But depending on where a ray of light enters the raindrop, it may have a greater path length inside the drop than another ray of the same frequency.

As a result, two waves of the same frequency may not be entirely “in phase” when they exit the drop, the crests and troughs of each wave either aligning or being misaligned. That results in one bright band of color where waves combine constructively, with bands of darkness where destructive interference occurs. With the right conditions, this process can have several iterations — resulting in additional and progressively dimmer bands of light/color. And more baby bows!

The most readily visible supernumary bows occurred near the base of the primary bow last night, which is unusual. Ordinarily, any supernumary effects are most pronounced at the top of the primary arc due to certain orientations of light/raindrops. That makes Tuesday night’s display even more special!



Rainbow over the Washington Monument on Oct. 22. Notice the photo depicts nearly a perfect semicircle, due to the sun's low angle. That can also be seen in that only the top of the monument is illuminated; the sun sets sooner at the base than the point. (Deanne de Lima via Facebook)

Towering in the sky

If you found yourself craning your neck to enjoy the bow’s full splendor, blame the time of day. The lower the sun is to the horizon, the higher the bow! As a result, this was the closest to a perfect half-circle rainbow you will ever see from D.C. A sunset bow is the limit for the highest bow any location can experience. If you’re looking for a ground-hugging bow, try closer to noon (though how low it gets is limited by your latitude and sensible weather.)

And, if you want to behold the full circle bow, you have to be up in the air, like this lucky eyewitness:

@capitalweather Sure, the photos of the rainbow from the ground last night were really cool - but @CurlNoire managed to get footage of it FROM A PLANE! Absolutely stunning. #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/8HoZaNhMe4 — Zach Cusson (@zcusson) October 23, 2019

All around the Washington region, gorgeous views of the striking rainbow emerged. We received scores of amazing photos and even some video from our readers and share a sample below.



Rainbow overlooking downtown Bethesda on Tuesday evening. (Charlotte Stewart via Facebook)



Extra-red rainbow Tuesday evening. (Leslie Irwin via Facebook)

Phenomenal rainbow this evening in Arlington, VA @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/Hl6POCcuRL — Chris Duncan (@CTDPIX) October 22, 2019

A reminder that sometimes life is truly, truly beautiful. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/wDaTrCCYiL — Alyssa Eisenstein (@alyssaeisen) October 22, 2019

Pretty spectacular #rainbow view from our office near @Dulles_Airport as the cold front pushed through. Showers will linger mainly east of I-95 the next couple of hours before drier conditions prevail overnight. Latest: https://t.co/5RyZgoXicj pic.twitter.com/sUfUJacQl8 — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) October 22, 2019

Difficult to see, but it ended right over National Cathedral! @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/zsgJGdFP2Z — Julia Tolbert (@rhymeswithjulia) October 22, 2019

OMG! A rainbow over DC today that ends right at Nats Park! Lets go @Nationals! 🌈⚾️ pic.twitter.com/zgTB8qYL2S — Kelly Simon (@kellyksimon) October 22, 2019