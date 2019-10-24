

Nationals Park, Oct. 16. (Kevin Wolf /Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

10/10: Autumn scores another grand slam winning day for Washington.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny. Highs: 66-70.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 45-51.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 66-70.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

With cool mornings and warm autumn sunshine, we are getting the best that autumn can deliver both today and tomorrow. Unsettled weather begins a slow approach to the area Saturday when clouds increase, before rain chances pick up late Saturday and especially into Sunday to create some challenges on our very busy weekend.

Today (Thursday): After a crisp and, in some spots, frosty start, it’s another beautiful, sunny day, with highs reaching the mid-60s to right around 70. Very light winds blow from the south around 5 mph. Humidity is very low. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear and cool with lows ranging from 40 to 45 in our colder suburbs to the low 50s in the city. Winds are very light to near calm. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Another fantastic fall day greets us with mostly sunny skies and pleasant mid-60s to around 70 for highs. Breezes are calm to very light. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: High clouds increase and temperatures do not cool quite as much, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. No weather worries for the big World Series matchup. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday should be mostly dry, but cloudy skies prevail and a few showers could show up by late afternoon or evening, especially in our western areas. Highs run into the middle to upper 60s. Showers Saturday evening and night could dampen Game 4 of the World Series, but evening rain should be mostly light and spotty before increasing in coverage and intensity overnight into Sunday morning. Lows Saturday night should be in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday is challenging for the Marine Corps Marathon, as low pressure passing to our west and north likely delivers periods of rain with a bit of a muggier feel as highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain could be moderate, with downpours possible at times, especially later in the morning into the early afternoon. Showers may linger into the evening but should mostly clear away in time for the possible fifth game of the World Series. Lows Sunday night range in the 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday brings clearing with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Confidence: Low-Medium