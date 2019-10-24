

The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression within 48 hours. (RAMMB/CIRA/NOAA)

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms has been organizing over the Gulf of Mexico, sneakily making an effort to become a short-lived tropical depression or storm before merging with a cold front late Friday into the weekend. It’s set to bring heavy rain to portions of extreme east coastal Texas and Louisiana before a tendril of rich, deep tropical moisture snakes its way up the lower Mississippi valley.

The system, currently nestled in the Bay of Campeche between the Yucatán Peninsula and the state of Veracruz, Mexico, has a 60 percent chance of development per the National Hurricane Center. Despite not having a name and not even being classified as a depression yet, it’s organizing well based on satellite imagery.



Satellite imagery from Thursday morning shows the system organizing over the Bay of Campeche. (TropicalTidbits.com)

Notice the bright reds, blacks and even whites, marking cold cloud tops. This indicates robust updrafts that are helping clouds blossom high into the atmosphere. At the low levels, somewhat symmetric inflow continues to fuel the storm, while upper-level cirrus clouds indicate that air is exiting the storm unimpeded. Note the white tendrils and hairlike clouds protruding from the clustering of downpours. It’s most prominently visible on the eastern and northeastern sides.



Evidence of upper-level outflow can be seen as hair-like tendril cirrus clouds exit the developing system. (TropicalTidbits.com)

Outflow is instrumental in helping a system intensify. The more air that is able to vacate the center of the system at the top and diverge, the more the storm intensifies and can draw in more air at the lowest levels.

Given these indications of a healthy storm system, what’s missing for this to become a tropical depression is a well-defined low-level center of circulation.

Models have been failing to adequately resolve and capture the system, due in part to poor sampling of data from the area. The National Hurricane Center has not flown any aircraft reconnaissance missions into the nascent system, and until that occurs it will be challenging to pin down exactly where the system’s center is.

The system has a roughly 24-hour period to get its act together, meaning it’s unlikely to develop into anything stronger than a tropical storm. If it manages to consolidate over the next day or so, it could achieve the strength of a tropical depression or a low-end tropical storm. In the low chance it is named, “Olga” is next on our list.



A widespread 3 to 5 inches or rain, with localized 6-inch amounts, will accompany the tropical system as it becomes absorbed into a cold front and is scooped up the Lower Mississippi Valley. (Weatherbell.com)

By Friday night into the weekend, a cold front approaching from the west will absorb most of the system’s moisture, spreading it up the lower Mississippi Valley.

The cold front right now is over the southern Plains, bringing thundersnow to parts of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. It will meet the tropical wave, and combine into an elongated low-pressure system with nontropical or subtropical characteristics.



A tongue of tropical moisture will be squeezed ahead of an approaching cold front, contributing to heavy downpours from the Deep South to New England. (Weatherbell.com)

Extreme East Texas and adjacent Louisiana may see pockets of 3 to 5 inches of rain or more near the coast Friday into Saturday. That’s the same area hit by Tropical Storm Imelda roughly five weeks ago, in September.

However, potential moderate to heavy rainfall farther east Saturday into Sunday could make a dent in the ongoing drought across the Southeast. This is especially true along and east of the Coosa River in Alabama, as well as throughout much of neighboring Georgia and South Carolina. Seventy-three percent of the Southeast is in drought, with nearly a fifth in severe drought and 3.2 percent in extreme drought.

While the heaviest rain will fall in Mississippi and western Alabama this weekend, a half-inch to an inch will fall farther east — with localized higher totals north of Interstate 20 — and this could help reduce the deficit some.



While the Southeast largely won't see much rain out of this system thanks to persistent high pressure, spots north of Interstate 20 could dent the deficit some with 1 to 2 inches of rain likely to fall. (NOAA/NWS)

After this storm passes, cooler temperatures and more tranquil weather will build into the Deep South next week.