9/10: Ignoring some clouds because mid-60s to near 70 is awfully pleasant. Perfect for the first home game of the World Series. #StayInTheFight #WinTheFight

Today: Variable cloud cover. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, calm. Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon shower? Highs: 60s.

Sunday: Chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Clouds may try to claim a lot of sky time until Monday. Shower chances start tomorrow, and we could see some (probably not major) impact on the World Series and Marine Corps Marathon this weekend, although the former seems it may end up with few rain troubles. We’ll keep updating our forecast as we go through the pivotal weekend.

Today (Friday): After some patchy morning fog dissipates, we should see more sun than clouds for a bit. Clouds are perhaps the most challenging part of the day’s forecast, with differing data on just when clouds may increase. Should we unexpectedly see more sun last through the day, with few clouds, we could see 70 degrees in a few spots. However, with more clouds than sun, mid- to upper 60s are more likely. A light southerly breeze around 5 mph arrives midday. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: If not fully during the evening, clouds confidently take over into the night. World Series Game 3 looks good, though! Breezes die down and remain fairly light and variable, if any. Temperatures don’t fall too much, into the upper 40s to perhaps as warm as mid-50s (downtown) near sunrise. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): A few morning peeks of sun seem possible, otherwise clouds win. A couple showers are possible midafternoon into sunset. Highest chance for getting wet? West of town. We could stay dry entirely, as well. High temperatures range across the 60s, with a few upper 60s to near 70 possible in drier scenarios. A light but steady easterly breeze builds into the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Any evening showers should be quick and not too heavy. World Series Game 4 dampening would be brief (if any). Nearer dawn, the next round of showers could move in. But we could see some stars and moon action in between these rain chances. We may actually warm from evening temperatures around 60 degrees toward mid-60s near dawn. A moderate southeastern wind is helping to warm and moisten the air (it may feel muggy near sunrise). Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Showers arrive in a more widespread fashion, and even a couple of periods of steadier rain are possible. You’ll probably want some rain gear if you’re watching the Marine Corps Marathon, as showers are most likely in the morning through midafternoon time frame. Oh, and mugginess arrives in full (dew points in the 60s) thanks to noticeable southerly breezes near 15 mph. We should attain the low to mid-70s by late afternoon. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: A few showers may linger into mid-evening, but the vast majority of the nighttime hours look dry and almost clear, as it stands now. If we have a fifth game of the World Series, it shouldn’t have a major weather problem as it appears now. Lows range through the 50s by dawn. A northwesterly breeze may make it feel a bit cooler. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunny, pleasant 60s to around 70 starts our workweek on Monday and Tuesday. The air feels fairly neutral for this time of year (dew points in the 50s), meaning it’s neither muggy nor too dry (needing moisturizer). We’ll watch as we get closer to make sure this great couple of days stays on track. Cloud levels and temperatures could veer a little up or down. Stay tuned. Confidence: Medium