

Autumn at the National Arboretum. (Gary House/Flickr) (Gary W House/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Rather cloudy, but mild and probably mostly dry. Let’s hope the Nats can move past last night and get another win!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon showers. Highs: Mid-to-upper 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely by dawn. Lows: Mid-50s to near 60.

Tomorrow: Morning rain, ending in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today promises to be passable on the whole. A warm front passing the region may try to deliver a few showers but they won’t be anything of much consequence if so. It does continue to look dry for the evening and into the early overnight, as well. The main chance of rain focuses on Sunday morning, then it’s back to decent weather to start the week.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Saturday): It should be a good deal like yesterday. Clouds rule, but some sunnier breaks are possible as well. Highs generally head toward the mid-60s, with some upper 60s mixed in. It could touch 70 downtown. A warm front lifting through the area could deliver some showers during the afternoon or into early evening, but any of that should be quick and light if it happens. Winds are turning toward the southeast with time, around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Game 4 of the World Series should go off without much weather concern. Clouds rule as muggier air is on the way in. This combo means it won’t cool off all that much overnight. As we get past midnight and toward the pre-dawn hours, odds of rain are up. And rain should be steadier by sunrise. Lows are in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): Light to moderate rain is a good bet much of the morning and into the midday, before ending early afternoon. Not the greatest news for the Marine Corps Marathon, especially since a few heavier waves could swing through midmorning. It’s not a cold rain at least, as dew points climb to near 60 ahead of an approaching front. Kind of humid for late October. Highs should head into the 70s on a south wind. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Somewhat cooler and drier air moves in. It’s not super cool or dry for the time of year, though. Game 5 of the World Series should be rain free, or any random shower is quick to pass. Lows range from near 50 in the cool spots to the upper 50s downtown. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Monday and Tuesday are looking rather nice from here. High temperatures both days wander toward 70 degrees. Monday may be the sunnier of the two as a cold front from the northeast may encroach on the area by Tuesday, delivering some clouds with time. At this point it doesn’t seem it’ll make it through here, but if it does it could be cloudier and cooler than currently expected. Confidence: Medium