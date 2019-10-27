TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: A warm afternoon with brightening skies tries to make up for scattered morning showers (with maybe even a rumble of thunder). We should clear out well ahead of Game 5.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Scattered a.m. showers/storms. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Tonight: Cooling off, a few clouds. Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny and nice. Highs: Near 70.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Some showers and storms this morning continue to reduce our rain deficit. It’s just too bad it’s falling on a warm weekend day. Of course, it wouldn’t be so warm without a front nearby, and the front brings the rain, and . . . well, sorry. Anyway, the rain chances diminish by early afternoon, which begins a several-day stretch of fairly nice weather, despite turning a bit cloudier into midweek.

Today (Sunday): Scattered morning showers aren’t ideal for the Marine Corps Marathon, but a potentially heavy band of rain — with perhaps some thunder and gusty winds — may hold off until around 10 a.m. to noon. Even with the morning clouds and rain, temperatures are fairly mild in the 60s to near 70, with a steady breeze form the south-southeast around 10 to 15 mph. Then, once the rain exits to the east by early afternoon and gives way to increasing sunshine, we could see afternoon highs spike to the mid- to upper 70s! Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Temperatures fall quickly into and down through the 60s during the evening, with partly to mostly clear skies as a cooler breeze blows in form the northwest around 10 mph. That’s still pretty comfortable for Game 5. The overnight continues peaceful and pleasant, with lows dropping to the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): It’s always nice to start out a new week on a high note, and Monday is certainly a winner. With high pressure in control, we’ve got partly to mostly sunny skies and light winds. Temperatures stay warmish, as there’s no real surge of cold air behind the front, with highs reaching near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Our winds shift to more from the east overnight, and that means skies likely take a turn for the cloudier. That’s about the only change, though, as lows again settle in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High



A classic fall scene near the Washington Monument on Friday. (Eric Cox Photography/Eric Cox Photography)

A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure remains in control for Tuesday and Wednesday as well, but being centered offshore to our north, easterly flow continues to keep our skies on the cloudier side. We should remain dry, though, with nice temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70 range for highs. Not too shabby. Tuesday night lows fall back to the 50s. Confidence: Medium