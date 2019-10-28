

Autumn scene in Loudoun County on Sunday. (John Ernst via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Sunny and not too warm and not cold. Just about perfect. But subtract one for the Nats loss. #STAYINTHEFIGHT

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: Near 50.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 64-69.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We start off this week with a duo a pleasant autumn days before it turns rainy between late Wednesday and the first half of Friday. Unfortunately, this means we may be dodging showers Halloween day and night. Cooler, drier air then blows into the region late Friday, setting up a chilly, but dry first weekend of November.

Today (Monday): A few spots of fog are possible early. But, mostly, sunny skies dominate. After starting the day around 50, afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 with light and variable winds. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds gradually increase overnight, their blanketing effect keeping temperatures from falling too much. Lows range from the upper 40s in our cooler spots to the low to mid-50s downtown. Winds are light from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): More clouds than sun, but still a decent day. Highs reach the mid- to upper 60s, which is several degrees above normal. Light winds from the east and southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Tranquil with mostly cloudy skies. Lows range from the upper 40s in our cooler areas to the low to mid-50s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday is a lot like Tuesday, but cloud cover may become more pervasive. It should remain dry during the daylight hours, but the chance for showers increases at night. Highs climb well into the 60s, with lows Wednesday night in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

On Halloween, intermittent showers are likely. With winds from the south it’s rather mild and a bit muggy, with highs up near 70. It probably won’t rain the whole day, and we wouldn’t yet give up on trick-or-treating as pauses in the rain are quite possible. That said, at some point Thursday night (possibly late at night), we could see showers and storms with heavy rain. Lows Thursday night are in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Some showers could linger early Friday but most of the day should end up dry, though quite windy. Clouds decrease, with highs near 65. Blustery Friday night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Mostly sunny skies with diminishing winds over the weekend, but quite chilly. Highs are in the 50s, with cold overnight lows in the 30s, potentially dipping to below freezing in some of our colder spots Saturday night. Confidence: Medium