California’s wildfire siege is nowhere close to being over.

On Monday, the focus will temporarily shift from the San Francisco Bay area, where the Kincade Fire has scorched 54,000 acres and continues to push toward the Pacific Ocean, to southern parts of the state.

Dry, cool, offshore Santa Ana winds are blowing at 30 to 60 mph across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and gusts up to 70 mph are possible Monday before the winds abate during the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Through early Monday morning, a gust to 66 mph had already been clocked.

Winds at the #GettyFire (just north of LA) will remain gusty through the morning but relax and shift this afternoon. Then firefighters will have 36 hours to contain and hopefully extinguish before much stronger winds arrive Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/t1z0rM9ajM — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) October 28, 2019

These winds are leading to “extremely critical” fire weather conditions - the most severe category - in portions of Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Bernadino counties and Red Flag warnings are in effect for Monday.

Fire crews were battling a swiftly moving blaze near the Getty Museum on Monday morning, which had already overtaken 500 acres.

Here is a loop following the evolution of the heat emitted from the #GettyFire this morning as captured by the GOES-16 satellite. The fire continues to grow as the #SantaAnaWinds gust 40-50 mph through the morning. #SoCal #CAwx #LAfire pic.twitter.com/CLrhlvKNOr — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 28, 2019

Once Southern California gets through this wind event, expected to ease Monday afternoon and evening, firefighters will have a chance to make gains on any ongoing fires before another, potentially stronger Santa Ana wind event is projected for Wednesday into Thursday.

In a technical forecast discussion posted online, the Weather Service warned that the next Santa Ana event could be the strongest of the season so far, as a contrast in air pressure sets up between Southern California and areas to the north and east. This will propel strong winds into the region along with low humidity in the single digits.

The #GettyFire is now moving down the hillside towards the 405 Fwy. I’m all the way on the northbound side, and I can feel the heat from the flames! @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/02bE4VcWNo — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) October 28, 2019

Northern California only catches a brief break

In the San Francisco Bay region, particularly in North Bay, a relentless 36-hour period of howling, desiccating winds will come to a temporary end Monday by 11 a.m. Red Flag warnings are up until that time for the North Bay and indeed most of the Bay Area, for critical fire weather conditions that could allow wildfires to spread rapidly and would make them hard to control.

The air mass over this region is near record dry for this time of year, and abundant vegetation following a wet winter is also extremely dry, which primes the environment for fires.

Just about at rock bottom dry out there for a late October night. The Precipitable Water, a measure of the total atmospheric water vapor contained in the vertical column, on this evening's Oakland sounding was close to the all-time October min 0.14" also occurred in late October. pic.twitter.com/Q9uqyU6DWV — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 28, 2019

The Bay Area, especially North Bay, won’t catch much of a break after Monday, however. The National Weather Service is forecasting another round of “strong, gusty, and dry offshore winds” beginning midday Tuesday and lasting into Wednesday morning, and it’s likely that Red Flag warnings will be hoisted yet again by Monday afternoon.

This next event would be the third major offshore wind event in seven days, something Bay Area Weather Service forecasters said Sunday they cannot recall ever occurring before. Typically these events are more spread out over time.

With the next event, winds are expected to be highest in the North and East Bay hills, where gusts up to 65 mph are possible.

While California tends to see offshore wind events each fall, the weekend Diablo Windstorm (named after Mount Diablo and meaning “Devil windstorm”) was highly unusual for its duration and severity, with wind gusts to at least 93 mph in the vicinity of the Kincade Fire.

The weather conditions forced officials to act in unprecedented ways, preemptively cutting power to about 2.8 million and evacuating about 200,000 ahead of the Kincade Fire. Throughout the event, forecasters monitored the progression of the fire from the ground and in space, with satellite instruments sensing the heat signatures of the blazes.

Climate lays the foundation for wildfire

By affecting how dry vegetation will become, and how easily it will burn, climate conditions help determine how severe a fire season, and even an individual fire event, will be.

California had a wet winter combined with brief but record-breaking heat waves over the summer and fall. The repetitive dry wind events have left plants extremely dry around the Bay Area and the North Bay, as well as in Southern California.



Energy Release Component (ERC) for the Bay Area. (Climatetoolbox.org)

That can be seen using a metric known as the Energy Release Component (ERC) — a measure of how hot a fire will burn that takes into account the moisture content of both live and dead vegetation. The ERC increases as these fuels dry out through the season. Several locations around the North Bay show near-record high ERCs right now, indicating the potential for a fire to spread quickly, especially given strong and gusty winds.

And though the 2012-2016 drought is over, it still haunts the state because the massive tree and shrub die-off during those years produced a heavy dead fuel load that remains on the landscape. That’s changing how fires behave, and is causing them to burn more intensely, said Craig Clements, a fire meteorologist at San Jose State University said.

The big picture

Over the long term, climate change is dramatically increasing the severity and risks of wildfires in California and across much of the West.

The current fire siege is part of a clear pattern toward larger, more frequent and destructive blazes. The fire season in California is lasting far longer than it used to, as spring snowmelt occurs earlier and dry seasons become hotter and longer-lasting. And, according to CalFire, “climate change is considered a key driver of this trend.”

Climate change is not, however, the only driver leading to larger and more numerous fires in California and other parts of the West. Human development patterns also play a key role, along with fire suppression policies.

Population growth and the increase in the number of homes and businesses near lands that typically burn, known as the wildland-urban interface, are also escalating the risk of and damage from wildfires in the Golden State.

In an indication that California is suffering an uptick in large wildfires, 15 of the top 20 largest wildfires in state history have occurred since 2000.

Diana Leonard and Jason Samenow contributed to this report.