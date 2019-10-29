

A fall motorcade in D.C. (John Sonderman/Flickr)

6/10: Clouds shroud the sky, but it’s still a nice call for fall

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 64-69.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 47-55.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 67-71.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

While clouds return for the next few days, temperatures continue their pleasant seasonal to warm pacing as highs range in the 60s to around 70 and lows reach into the cool 40s to 50s. The next weather system brings showers tomorrow night into Halloween day. Showery weather for Trick or Treaters looks hit or miss but some heavier rain is possible after midnight when the main cold front comes through. The first weekend of November looks nice and cool.

Today (Tuesday): Patchy morning fog possible. Then clouds prevail with just a few hints of sunshine at times as temperatures increase into the comfortable middle to upper 60s. Light winds from the southeast. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool with lows from the middle-upper 40s in the outer suburbs to the middle 50s in the city. Light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Cloudy skies continue as high temperatures edge a bit warmer into the upper 60s to low 70s. Light winds from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Scattered mainly light showers with lows ranging from the 50s to right around 60 in the city. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Halloween (Thursday) continues the cloudy skies with scattered showers during the day. Highs reach up to around 70. Scattered showers continue into the evening and should be of the hit or miss variety during prime “Trick or Treat” hours as temperatures cool slowly into the 60s. Later at night, especially after midnight, a line of heavier showers and even some rumbles of thunder are possible as the main cold front slices through. Lows fall into the 50s for early Friday morning. Confidence: Medium

Friday could see some early morning showers, but we should then break into some sun as it turns windy and cooler, with temperatures only making it into the middle to upper 50s. Friday night continues on the windy side and colder with lows in the middle 30s to middle 40s. Confidence: Medium

A colder and drier first weekend of November is favored with partly to mostly sunny skies, and highs only in the 50s and lows Saturday night mostly in the 30s under mostly clear skies (maybe right around 40 in the District). Confidence: Medium-High