

A powerful Arctic air mass will continue to slide south over the western United States this week. (WeatherBell.com)

Halloween’s shaping up to be a rough go for many, with a wild jet stream pattern slicing the nation in two and bringing weather of opposing extremes.

The stage is set for a wet Thursday evening for some, a white one for others and an uncertain forecast in the East as a strong fall storm system looms.

The culprit for the spook-filled weather is a blast of Arctic air surging east from the Mountain West and Plains, with a zone of stormy weather along its leading edge. The weather could be more of a trick than a treat across a large swath of the Lower 48. Here’s your region-by-region forecast.

Northeast and Mid Atlantic

Firmly nestled just east of the approaching storm system, much of the Eastern Seaboard will find itself in the “warm sector” ahead of the cold front. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 are likely in most spots, with the lower values west over the Appalachians. The cold front may near northern/western Maine, and the Tug Hill/Finger Lakes regions of Upstate New York, keeping temperatures slightly cooler in the lower to middle 60s.

Originally it was looking like a soaker for the East, but the worst of rain has a chance to hold off until after 10 p.m. or so along the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington to Boston. That should make for a few fun hours of anomalously warm, breezy trick-or-treating before the rain arrives. However, if the front speeds up, wet weather could still threaten.

It will be breezy, with the southerly winds strengthening throughout the day. Most spots will see gusts topping 25 to 30 mph, with 40 mph possible in southern/eastern New England. The strongest winds will ramp up after sundown in West Virginia and interior Maryland/Virginia, and around or after midnight in eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island, and south coastal Massachusetts and the Cape.

Temperatures could drop 15 degrees in an hour as the front passes; some models suggest that extreme northern Maine could be warmer than Panama City, Fla., for a brief time Thursday night.



An early look at timing for Thursday evening's rain in the East. Times are listed in UTC, so subtract four hours for Eastern time. (WeatherBell.com)

Midwest

Timing of the cold front does not look favorably upon the Midwest, where a line of steady rain and downpours will be marching east throughout the day. By the late afternoon, it looks to stretch down the Ohio Valley and into Tennessee, with additional “wraparound” moisture in the cooler region of the storm pinwheeling back over Illinois, Indiana and the Great Lakes vicinity with snow and/or cold rain showers.

Temperatures will be quickly plummeting behind the front. Eastern areas may hold onto the 60s until perhaps near or even after sunset, while a bone-chilling air mass with temperatures in the 30s and 40s arrives behind.

Indianapolis could climb into the low 50s Thursday during the day, before temperatures tumble and a few snowflakes become possible that night.

Southeast

Warm ahead of the front, with 70s and maybe even a few 80s in extreme southeastern areas, including the coastal Carolinas and Florida/Georgia.

Mississippi and Alabama will already be on the cold side of the front by trick-or-treating time.

That cold may sneak into Georgia northwest of the Chattahoochee River in the afternoon, confining the heat to the southeast. The temperature in Atlanta will drop like a rock as that front blows through, falling from a high in the mid-70s Thursday to an overnight low in the upper 30s Friday morning.

Florida, meanwhile, will do what Florida always does; sunny skies there will give way to highs in the upper 80s to near 90.



Watch this cold front of chilly air blast through the East. (WeatherBell.com)

Mississippi River Valley

Colder north, warmer south. That front will be making slow progress south Thursday, with Tennessee and Alabama seeing their warmest temperatures early in the day, rather than typical afternoon highs. 50s and even some 40s will become ubiquitous on the map late Thursday, though the rain should clear most of the way to the east. To the north over the Corn Belt, temperatures will fall into the 30s.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST: Rain will end across Alabama Thursday afternoon… but temperatures will fall steadily throughout the day. We start the day around 70, but will fall into the 40s by afternoon with a brisk northwest wind. Many NW Alabama communities will be in the 30s by evening pic.twitter.com/pFhLA1q7Gd — James Spann (@spann) October 29, 2019

Great Plains/Ozarks

Spooky cold. Temperatures hovering most of the day in the 40s, with a few upper 30s over Kansas. Only extreme South Texas will escape the chill.

A few renegade flurries can’t be ruled out in the northwest flow behind the departing system. Kansas City will see a high of near 36 degrees, with lows dropping back into the lower 20s. If Kansas City hits the 22 degree low forecast by the National Weather Service before midnight — which appears possible — it will only be the ninth time they’ve dropped down this low in October. Brrr!

KCI measured 0.3” of snow last night making it the 14th measurable October snowfall in the 132 yr record for KC and only the 3rd time it’s happened in back-to-back years (1912/13, 1996/97, 2018/19). — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 29, 2019

Intermountain West

The weather will be straight-up inconsiderate in this part of the Lower 48, where temperatures some 10 to 15 degrees below average will limit how creative folks can be with their costumes. You’ll want to bundle up!

From an overnight low close to zero, Denver will “warm” up into the lower 40s Thursday. In Salt Lake City, wall-to-wall sunshine is in the offing, with highs again struggling to make it much past 40. In fact, 40 seems to be the magic number across the board for those on Mountain time — Billings, Mont., Cheyenne, Wyo., and Boise, Idaho, will all peak within a few degrees of 40.



A postal carrier struggles to push a load of parcels to his waiting van outside a post office as an autumn storm sweeps over the intermountain West on Oct. 28 in Denver. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Pacific Coast

Highs in the 50s to near 60 for much of Oregon and Washington, with 70s and 80s in California as dangerous fire weather persists there. Much of the Golden State will be alarmingly dry, with relative humidities between 15 and 30 percent.

Gusty winds will continue most of the day into the overnight for central and northern California.