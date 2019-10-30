Gray skies were the rule once again today. That didn’t keep temperatures from rising a bit above normal for the date, up into the mid- and upper-60s. This warmth and increasing humidity is ahead of an approaching cold front that promises to bring some nasty weather by late on Halloween. There’s rain to come before that, as well.

Through Tonight: We’ve seen a few showers already, and steadier rain is likely tonight, as well. By morning, we could be seeing totals upward of half an inch to an inch or so, perhaps heaviest north and west of Interstate 95. With dew points rising into the 60s, temperatures won’t go too far. Lows will be mainly near 60 to the low 60s. Winds will be out of the south about 5 mph to 10 mph.

Thursday (Halloween): A few showers could still be around in the morning, but it seems like much of the day should be a break between our main rain chances. It will be increasingly humid, as a southerly wind ahead of a strong cold front pushes dew points well into the 60s. High temperatures will shoot into the 70s; we could even touch 80 again in the city. Winds will be out of the south at around 10 mph to 15 mph, flipping to gusty out of the northwest behind the front at night.

[Possible severe weather targets D.C. area, Mid-Atlantic region on Halloween evening]

Strong to severe storms — possibly with limited lightning — become likely during the evening. For now it seems they will focus on the 7 p.m. to midnight time frame (about 8-10 p.m. as of now in the immediate area). Some shifts in this are still a good bet. These things often come in a bit earlier in close. Other than heavy rain and lightning, the main risk will be damaging winds, but an isolated tornado isn’t impossible.

More rain: After our drought issues last month and into this month, we’ve had deluge after deluge in the back half of October. The District has seen 5.01 inches of rain since Oct. 15. That’s enough for eighth-most on record (since 1871) for the second half of October. The top mark is 6.91 inches in 1937. It’s not impossible we will come close to that, and a top 5 seems likely either way, as we only need to reach or pass 5.54 inches.



Rain expected through tomorrow night per the Weather Prediction Center.

