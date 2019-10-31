

HRRR model simulated radar at 9 p.m. tonight.

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: The weather is a 3 (at best), but plus 7 for winning Game 7.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: A few showers, breezy, humid. Highs: 74 to 78.

Tonight: Strong to severe evening storms, then turning colder. Lows: 42-49.

Tomorrow: Sunny but blustery. Highs: 54-59.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The weather is volatile today as some warm, humid air blows in from the south before a potentially nasty line of evening thunderstorms sweeps through ahead of a major cold front. Blustery and colder weather takes over Friday as the sun returns, while the first weekend of November is brisk and fall-like with cooler than normal temperatures.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Halloween): Cloudy with some spotty showers in the morning. The afternoon turns warm and very breezy with temperatures rising into the mid- to upper 70s (if some sun breaks through, 80 is possible) and a passing shower cannot be ruled out. Day time rain totals of up to a tenth or quarter inch are possible. Winds come in from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 to 30 mph at times. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: A sharp line of heavy rain and thunderstorms sweeps from west to east this evening starting between 7 and 9 p.m. in our western suburbs, 8 and 10 p.m. in the District and along the Interstate 95 corridor, and 9 and 11 p.m. toward Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay. Very heavy rains, strong and possibly damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado or two can be expected with this fast-moving line. Rain totals of one half to one inch are expected, but the storms shouldn’t last more than about 30 to 60 minutes in any location. Breezy and colder under partly cloudy skies overnight with lows dropping into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Some lingering early morning clouds are possible, but skies should quickly turn mostly sunny. It’s breezy and colder with highs in the 50s but wind chills in the 40s at times. Winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph may gust to 20 to 25 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and colder with lows in the 30s to around 40 with lighter breezes. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday looks partly to mostly sunny with cooler than normal temperatures. Highs run in the mid- to upper 50s. Mostly clear Saturday night with lows in the 30s and patchy frost in the suburbs. Confidence: High

Sunday looks mostly sunny, but quite cool with highs in the low to mid-50s. Sunday night is colder with lows in the upper 20s in the western suburbs to the mid-upper 30s in the city. Confidence: High

Monday should run mostly sunny and slightly warmer with middle to upper 50s for highs. Confidence: High