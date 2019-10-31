

HRRR model radar projection of squall line coming through the region Halloween evening.

*Tornado Watch until 12:00 a.m. Nov. 1.*

An intense line of storms is expected to barge through the Washington region Halloween night. The squall line is likely to arrive suddenly, with a burst of rain and widespread strong to damaging winds, possibly up to 75 mph in some locations. A few tornadoes, including a few intense tornadoes, are possible, according to the Storm Prediction Center. A tornado watch is up for the entire D.C. metro area through midnight as storms progress from west to east throughout the evening.

“All the ingredients remain in place for a potentially dangerous severe weather event tonight," wrote the National Weather Service office serving the Washington region.

Models are in reasonably good agreement that these storms will reach the Washington region after dark, between 7 and 11 p.m. from west to east. For Halloween trick-or-treaters, the safest plan of action is to be home by between 7 and 8 p.m., especially if you live west of Interstate 95. For anyone staying out well after dark, have a safe place to seek shelter quickly, if needed.



Strong to locally severe storms will approach from the west this evening. (CWG)

Here is our best estimate on storm arrival times, by area:

Interstate 81: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Frederick, Loudoun and Fauquier counties: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Howard, Montgomery, Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Interstate 95, the District, the Beltway, Prince George’s and Charles counties: 8:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Anne Arundel and Calvert counties: 9:30 to 11 p.m.



Estimate of approximate timing of storms from National Weather Service. We believe this is a reasonable prediction. (National Weather Service)

Through the evening, it will be very important to monitor radar to see where the storms are, or to have a way to receive storm warnings, which are likely to be issued. We will be providing updates right here in this article as the storms approach and move through, and will post updates to our Twitter feed (with radar) for those out and about.

We also recommend securing or bringing inside any loose outdoor items, including Halloween decorations, that could turn into projectiles in strong winds.

The storms will sweep through quickly, lasting no more than an hour in most spots (light sprinkles may linger behind the storms for another hour or so), but they could drop a quick inch or two of rain and even trigger a few pockets of flooding near streams and poor-drainage areas. Conditions are likely to be hazardous for motorists and pedestrians as these storms roll through.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed the region in an “enhanced risk" zone for severe weather, Level 3 out of 5, which is somewhat unusual this late in the year.



(National Weather Service)

Storm dashboard

Storm duration: About an hour.

Storm arrival times: See above.

All clear: By around 11:30 p.m. west of Interstate 95. By around 1:30 a.m. east of Interstate 95.

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 95 percent.

Storm motion: West to east.

Likely storm effects: Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds.

Possible storm effects: Damaging wind gusts over 50 mph.

Small chance of: A few tornadoes, flash flooding.

Rainfall potential: Generally half an inch to an inch, but locally up to two inches.

Storm discussion

The stage is set tonight for a classic autumn severe weather setup across much of the Mid-Atlantic. Storms will feed off the clashing air masses along a powerful fall cold front sweeping across the country. Temperatures fell 13 degrees in 20 minutes this morning in Tullahoma, Tenn., as the front plowed through.



Weather map at 2 p.m. on Thursday. (National Weather Service)

The approaching storm system features very impressive wind dynamics, which will probably sculpt storms into a semi-continuous squall line along the front.

Ahead of this line, strong southerly winds will gust in excess of 30 mph, and could even lead to a few falling tree branches during the late afternoon and evening. It’s these winds that will pump in a steamy, moisture-rich air mass, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. A pocket of broken cloud cover over West Virginia may also bring a few glints of sunshine to parts of the region, destabilizing the atmosphere further and boosting the storm risk.

The winds will also enhance something known as shear, or a change of wind speed/direction with height. A cranking low-level jet will bring a river of strong southerly winds a few thousand feet up. Above that at the mid-levels, winds veer more southwesterly and eventually even westerly. That turning motion will foster a few rotating elements within this evening’s thunderstorms, as well.

Some embedded areas of storm rotation are most likely within any “kinks in the line.” Sometimes, squall lines like this feature downdrafts that surge sections of them outward, the bowing segments locally enhancing the wind field enough to stir up a few areas of spin. That will present the risk of a few tornadoes. Usually tornadoes in these kinds of squall lines are short-lived but can still cause damage, and they can be particularly tough to predict.



Simulated radar at 9 p.m. in Washington region from high-resolution NAM model.

Otherwise, widespread 50 mph to 60 mph winds are possible as the squall blasts through.

Because the storms don’t have the classic summertime heat and humidity to work with, they won’t be very tall. In fact, they probably won’t produce much lightning. Don’t wait to “see” the storm before heading indoors. Moreover, the fast-moving squall line’s arrival will be abrupt. So it’s imperative to have a plan to quickly seek refuge indoors as the line approaches.

Temperatures will drop sharply after storms pass, up to 10 degrees to 15 degrees within an hour.