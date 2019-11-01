

Strong winds blow flags in different directions at the Washington Monument last November. (Tim Brown/Flickr)

TODAY'S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Seemingly skipping our new month, December-like wind chills shock us a bit today. Sunny and dry, yes, but morning commute wind gusts around 35 mph are possible. 💨

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, windy (feels like 40s). Highs: Mid-50s.

Tonight: Clear. Calming down. Lows: 30s to near 40.

Saturday: Sunny, slight breeze. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s.

Sunday: Sunny but breezy. Highs: Near 50 to low 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Sunshine should dominate through Monday, but we have occasional winds — especially today and Sunday — and that may mean bundling up in more layers than you might think you need. November, says the calendar, but our bodies may feel December. Gardeners outside the Beltway might want to make those last harvests of the season, if you haven’t already.

Today (Friday): Sunny but windy, especially through the morning commute, with a couple of gusts around 35 mph not out of the question. Wind chills will stay in the 40s most — if not all — of the day. So please bundle up and dust off the layers you haven’t used in a while. It will feel like December, and our bodies won’t be used to it! Low 50s may be the high temperatures for most of us, but a few mid-50s are possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clear and calming down, with northwesterly breezes quickly dropping after sunset. Fully calm before sunrise. An unstirred and uncovered (no clouds) atmosphere cools very quickly and effectively. Low temperatures bottom out in the 30s regionwide, with a number of places reaching freezing. Perhaps a couple of spots hanging on to 40 degrees around the Beltway. Bring in those potted or sensitive plants, if they’re movable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunny and less breezy conditions will make high temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s feel a bit more comfortable. It’s still below average, feeling closer to later November, but no longer feels quite like December. Southerly breezes should top out around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Low temperatures in the 30s — to near 40 downtown — are again possible for the region. A few clouds and a west-northwest breeze may persist for much of the night. Frost may be less likely if it isn’t completely clear and calm. Still, north and west of town may get just below the freezing (32-degree) mark. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: The “December-like feels” return, with wind chills in the upper 30s and 40s. A moderate northwesterly breeze may reinforce our transition to full-on fall, with high temperatures struggling to reach 50 for most locations. Let’s say upper 40s north and west of town, with a few low 50s possible around town, plus points south and east. At least it’s mostly sunny! Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: With clear and calm conditions, we may return to freezing and frosty conditions as widespread as Friday night’s forecast. Upper 20s can’t be ruled out in the typically coldest protected valleys in the western suburbs. Middle to upper 30s are probable around the Beltway. If you haven’t realized it yet, our growing season will be essentially over after this weekend. Hopefully fewer mosquitoes, too. Confidence: Medium-High

More sun than clouds Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures approaching milder, more early November-like upper 50s to mid-60s. Any southerly breezes should stay light to moderate. A few more clouds and even a couple of raindrops possible Tuesday, but still a low chance. We’ll watch it and will tweak our forecast, if needed, as we get closer. Confidence: Medium