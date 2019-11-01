

The low-temperature forecast for the region tonight, via the National Weather Service.

* Freeze warning tonight, with widespread frost expected *

Following Thursday’s springlike weather, we jumped deep into fall today. Plentiful sunshine didn’t do much to ease the transition as frequent gusts kept wind chills in the 30s much of the morning and the 40s during the day. Those winds are weakening, which will mainly help temperatures get quite low tonight.

Through tonight: Winds have already subsided throughout the day, and they’ll do so even more through sunset and during the evening. That’ll set the stage for cooling tonight, especially thanks to clear skies. It’s the coldest of the season (so far), with lows settling to a range of near 30 to the mid-30s in most spots, with upper-30 potential in the city and next to the bay. This may mark the end of the growing season for most of the area, and if not, there’s another chance as soon as Sunday night.

Tomorrow (Saturday): After a frosty and frozen start, it will be a beautiful day for a parade. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, but winds will be down and sunshine will rule. If you’re dressed appropriately, highs mainly in the mid-50s should feel pretty good. Winds will be from the south around 5 mph most of the day, switching to northwest after dark as another front passes. Remember to set any clocks back an hour before you head to bed!

Sunday: Enjoy that extra hour of sleep. Coming off lows in the range of near freezing to around 40, it will be a chilly and breezy day behind the front. Highs will range from near 50 to the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts. And get ready for the first really early sunset of the season: It comes at 5:05 p.m. (Ugh!)

First freeze: Much of the area is at risk for a freeze tonight. While the city and perhaps those inside the Beltway or near water should stay above freezing, most other spots have a chance to get to 32 or below.



Median first freeze date in our region. (Midwest Regional Climate Center)

A first freeze tonight for Dulles (it hit 33 on Oct. 19) would be about two weeks late on average. Its first typically comes on Oct. 18, per the past 30 years of data. The average first freeze in Baltimore is right about now, or Oct. 28 on average.

In Washington, a first freeze tonight would be early, although again that seems unlikely, officially. The first freeze in the city can be expected Nov. 18 per the current average. The earliest on record at the current observation location, National Airport, came Oct. 20 in 1972 and 1992.

