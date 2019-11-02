

A beautiful fall scene at Constitution Gardens. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-57.

Tonight: Some clouds early, then mostly clear. Lows: 32-40.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Near 50 to low 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After an active streak of weather, we’re running into a quieter stretch. With that decrease in action comes more in the way of chilly air. We better get used to it, since we’re drifting toward winter! Overall, the next few days are rather passable, if occasionally on the cold side.

Today (Saturday): It’s a great day to spend outdoors, as long as you’ve got a layer or two. With average highs still in the low 60s, it’s cool for the time of year, but with minimal wind and lots of sun, it should feel pretty good. High temperatures aim for the mid-50s in most spots, which could be a bit lower north and west and a bit higher in the city. Winds are out of the south around 5 mph. There may be some increase in clouds late as another cold front approaches. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Not a bad evening in store as a cold front approaches and passes. It’ll do so after dark, with the main sign some clouds and a wind shift to the northwest. Winds may be occasionally gusty behind the front but nothing major. Lows end up ranging from near freezing to near 40. Don’t forget to change your clocks back (I’m looking at you, microwave!). Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Thanks to the reinforcement of chilly air, temperatures are held back a bit compared with today. Under clear skies, most spots end up near 50 and into the low 50s. That could be mid-50s in the city if we get lucky. We’ll also have to deal with more of those typical feisty breezes of fall. They’re out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph with some gusts into the 20- to 30-mph range. Prepare for the early sunset as it comes at 5:05 p.m. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Remember last night? This one looks similar. With that fresh shot of cold air in town it’s another overnight with a chance for widespread freeze and frost. Once again, this favors those outside the Beltway as the cities and places right near water should remain at least a few degrees above freezing. Lows range from around 30 to the mid-30s most spots. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Our weather turns slightly milder on Monday as skies remain partly to mostly sunny. With light winds, temperatures in the mid- and upper 50s feel relatively pleasant. Confidence: Medium

Tuesday features a small surge of warmer air as another front prepares to pass the region. It looks like a dry front for now, although some increase in cloudiness through the day is possible. Highs head for 60 or a bit above. Confidence: Medium