

Two kayakers take on Great Falls with a beautiful backdrop of fall foliage on Oct. 29. (Kevin Ambrose)

Two kayakers stood atop an island of tall rocks in the center of the Potomac River and surveyed the expansive set of rapids and waterfalls below. Their kayaks, beached on the rocks, were ready to transport them through Great Falls, a set of Class 5-plus rapids and waterfalls that drop 50 feet in one-tenth of a mile.

After several minutes of walking on the rocks and checking out the water below, the kayakers climbed down and entered their kayaks. Soon, they were paddling on the river just above the first set of rapids. They appeared ready to shoot the falls.

It was early Tuesday morning, just after sunrise, and I was on Overlook 1 in Great Falls Park photographing fall foliage with my friend Dennis Govoni. We were preparing to leave when we noticed the kayakers. Instead of leaving, we decided to stay awhile longer, with the hope of photographing some kayaking action.

In preparation, I set my Sony A7rII camera to shoot video, and I set my Sony A99II camera to shoot rapid-fire photos. The A99II can capture photos at up to 12 frames per second, which works well when kayakers take a plunge over waterfalls. I set my video camera on a tripod, and it was ready to record.

Kayakers shoot Great Falls just after sunrise on Oct. 29. (Kevin Ambrose)

We only had to wait a few minutes for the kayakers to paddle into the fast-flowing water. After they navigated each chute and set of rapids, they would pause, regroup and proceed to the next set of challenging water.

Both appeared very skilled. No one without experience and extensive training should paddle this turbulent stretch of waters, which can be deadly.

As the kayakers approached the largest drop, a waterfall that plunges 20 feet, I readied my cameras. I wanted to shoot the first kayaker with a wide-angle view to show the fall foliage in the background, and I wanted to quickly zoom in to photograph the second kayaker, with close-up photos.

At the same time, I started the video camera to record the action.



Kayakers at the top of Great Falls. (Kevin Ambrose)

It only took a few seconds for both kayakers to take the big plunge over the 20-foot falls. The kayakers briefly disappeared under the water at the bottom of the waterfall; then they popped back up to the surface and were quickly swept away by the fast-flowing current.

My photos turned out as planned, with a wide view of the two kayakers at the top of Great Falls surrounded by colorful foliage, and I also captured some cool close-up shots of the second kayaker, almost vertical on the waterfall.

My video was slightly blurred because in my rush to organize the cameras I forgot to properly set the f/stop and ISO. I accidentally recorded video in manual mode, with a very high f/stop and very low ISO. Those settings blur the water, for an artistic effect, but unfortunately the kayakers also appeared slightly blurred.

Even with the artistic blur, the video captures the essence of kayaking Great Falls. It’s dangerous, but — for those with the requisite skill — it certainly looks fun!



A kayaker takes a plunge at Great Falls on the morning of Oct. 29. (Kevin Ambrose)

If anyone from the kayaking community sees these photos, they can probably identify the two kayakers in the photos. From my location on Overlook 1 in Great Falls Park, I was not in a position to interview them or ask their names, of course.

I plan to make the wide-angle photo with the two kayakers my October 2020 calendar photo. It’s similar to a photo I shot at Great Falls for my October 2017 calendar photo, which also shows a kayaker on Great Falls. That photo is displayed at the bottom of this post.

Here’s a link to more photos of kayakers on Great Falls from an article I published a few years ago, about the Great Falls Race of 2016. It was also a fun shoot.



Kayaking to the bottom of Great Falls. (Kevin Ambrose)



Two kayakers scope out Great Falls from the rocks above the water. (Kevin Ambrose)



A kayaker launches into the air at the top of Great Falls. (Kevin Ambrose)



Navigating the fast-flowing water of Great Falls. (Kevin Ambrose)



A kayaker goes through a chute at Great Falls. (Dennis Govoni)



Kayaking Great Falls. (Kevin Ambrose)



A kayaker takes a 20-foot plunge. (Kevin Ambrose)



A deer joined the author on Overlook 1 during the photo shoot. (Kevin Ambrose)