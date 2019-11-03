

Glorious sunshine on a glorious Saturday in the District. (angela n./Flickr)

6/10: It’s nice and sunny, but I’m not quite ready to start talking about wind chills again.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Cool, mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Low to mid-50s.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows: 30s.

Tomorrow: Slightly warmer, plenty of sun. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It took until the end of daylight saving time, but we’re finally into our first extended stretch of truly fall-like weather. High pressure remains in control through most of the forecast period, which means plenty of blue skies and cool air. We do see a bit of a warming trend, but temperatures generally stay near to a bit below normal through midweek.

Today (Sunday): We’re a tad cooler and a good bit breezier than yesterday. Still, it’s not all bad, with plenty of sunshine. Morning temperatures rise into and through the 40s, with afternoon highs only reaching the low to mid-50s. Not too bad in the sun. But rather cool in the shade, with a bit of a wind chill as winds from the northwest increase to about 10 to 15 mph, gusting near 25 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds slacken this evening and overnight as skies remain clear. Overnight lows range from near freezing in our colder suburbs to the mid- to upper 30s inside the Beltway. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): As high pressure drifts offshore, we pick up a slightly warmer breeze from the south to start the workweek. That helps bump highs to the mid-50s to near 60 with partly to mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: No surprises during the evening or overnight. But with the southerly flow, it’s not quite as cold. Skies remain plenty clear as lows range from the mid-30s to around 40. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Still a good deal of sun expected on Tuesday, even as clouds may increase a bit with a weak front approaching. The warming trend continues with a mild breeze from the west as highs aim for the low to mid-60s. That front comes through Tuesday night with little fanfare other than some passing clouds. Overnight lows dip to the upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

The passage of that cold front cuts temperatures by a few degrees on Wednesday. Not a bad day, though, with mostly sunny skies and upper 50s to near 60 for highs. Confidence: Medium-High