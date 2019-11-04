

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: A freezing start followed by a fantastic fall afternoon.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55 to 60.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 35 to 45.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 59 to 64.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We begin the week with three mostly sunny and enjoyable November days with temperatures close to 60. But then a strong cold front brings rain Thursday followed by the coldest weather of the fall so far. By Friday and Saturday, highs may not get out of the 40s as winter draws ever closer.

Today (Monday): Most of us start the day near or below freezing except near downtown, the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay. Uninhibited sunshine lifts temperatures well into the 50s during the afternoon, perhaps touching 60 in a few spots. Winds are light from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Those light winds from the south produce partial cloud cover overnight and also draw in somewhat milder air. But it’s still a crisp night, with lows from the mid-30s in our colder spots to the mid-40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The southerly winds (around 10 mph) and an approaching cold front should produce at least partial cloud cover. Even so, this should be the week’s mildest day, with highs climbing into the low 60s, or even mid-60s in a few spots. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clearing skies as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures are chilly as lows range through the 30s with light winds from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday is a lot like Monday. High pressure overhead means sunny skies and little in the way of wind. After a cold start, highs rebound into the mid- to upper 50s. Some increasing high clouds at night with lows in the mid- to upper 30s in our colder spots and low to mid-40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Clouds lower and thicken Thursday with a chance of rain developing in the afternoon. Highs are in the 50s to near 60. Intermittent rain may continue into Thursday night before tapering off predawn. Lows range from 35 to 40. Confidence: Low-Medium

The coldest air of the season works into the region on Friday, which is also on the blustery side. Highs shouldn’t get out of the 40s. The balance of the day is dry, but as a disturbance at high altitudes passes through the region, a few rain showers and/or snow flurries cannot be ruled out — mostly in the morning. The best chance of spotting the season’s first flakes would be in our colder areas north and northwest of the city. Clearing and cold Friday night with lows in the 20s, except low 30s downtown. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend should be partly to mostly sunny but on the cold side. Highs Saturday range from 45 to 50, with lows Saturday night mostly in the 30s (some 20s possible in colder locations). By Sunday, it’s a little milder, with highs into the mid-50s or so, as clouds increase late. Confidence: Medium