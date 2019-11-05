

Sunset on Monday evening along the Anacostia River. (Jim Havard/Flickr)

7/10: Slightly warmer day, but a few more clouds in the way.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs: 60-65.

Tonight: Cloudy early, clearing late. Lows: 37-44.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 53-58.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A series of cold fronts will roll through the Mid-Atlantic this week, with only briefly warmer periods ahead of them (today and Thursday) and cooler to colder weather behind them (tomorrow and Friday into the weekend). The Thursday night cold front could deliver some needed rain to the area, while the colder weather on Friday may be the strongest chill so far this season, with highs struggling to get beyond the 40s.

Today (Tuesday): Partly cloudy skies should yield some sunshine at times as temperatures rise into the low to mid-60s. Light winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy this evening with clearing toward midnight. Lows range from the mid-30s in the outer suburbs to the mid-40s in the city. Winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies return, but temperatures lean to the cooler side of average as highs reach the mid- to upper 50s for a crisp autumn feel. Light winds blow from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Just a few clouds and colder, with lows from the low 30s to the low 40s right in the city. Light breezes. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday kicks off with mostly sunny skies in the morning but then becomes cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of showers. Highs run in the mid-50s to around 60. Rain continues Thursday night, ending after midnight as a gusty cold front sweeps through. Lows range from the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

Friday runs much colder and blustery, with highs in the 40s; winds of 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts make it feel like the 30s at times. An upper-level disturbance could spark some showers or even some flurries, especially in the morning. Friday night delivers the coldest night so far this season, with a hard freeze in the outer suburbs (mid-20s) to the low 30s right in the city, with some light breezes. Confidence: High

The weekend continues the colder theme, with mostly sunny skies Saturday, as highs only reach the 40s again. Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the cold mid-20s to mid-30s range. Sunday should be partly sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with a chance of showers by Sunday night. Veterans Day on Monday could also be unsettled, with some cold rain possible, as highs are only in the 40s. Confidence: Medium