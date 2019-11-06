

Blue skies over 14th Street NW on Monday. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

7/10: Several degrees cooler than yesterday, but not bad for November, with plenty of sun and light winds.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-to-upper 50s.

Tonight: Mostly to partly clear. Lows: Mid-30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, late-day rain likely. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Temperatures trend cooler today but remain fairly comfortable through tomorrow. A cold front then brings some rain tomorrow afternoon and evening, before ushering in much colder air with Friday and Saturday highs only in the 40s. Sunday trends a bit warmer again, with highs in the 50s.

Today (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies dominate today, with high pressure locked in. Temperatures are a touch below normal but plenty comfortable for early November. We’re in the upper 30s to low 40s heading out this morning, with afternoon highs reaching the mid- to upper 50s. Winds are light from the northwest about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear through much of the night, with some increasing clouds possible toward morning. Lows settle in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies turn mostly cloudy as a cold front approaches. The clouds don’t hold temperatures back too much, as light winds from the south help highs reach the mid-50s to near 60. But a few showers are possible during the morning into midafternoon, with rain likely late afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain seems likely through the evening, with an exit to the east-southeast before midnight. Clearing skies should follow overnight, with breezy conditions from the northwest. Lows drop back into the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday brings a wintry chill with winds gusting near 35 mph from the northwest. Highs only reach the mid-40s under partly sunny skies. Turning mostly clear Friday night as winds diminish and lows sink into the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: High

The weekend starts with a continued chilly Saturday as highs only manage the 40s again despite mostly sunny skies, with Saturday night lows down to the upper 20s to mid-30s. Temperatures trend a bit warmer Sunday with highs in the 50s and partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High

1/10 (↑): The SPI comes out of hibernation, with signs of the season’s first flakes during the early to middle part of next week. Something to watch.