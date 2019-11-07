

Cloudy skies at Great Falls on the Maryland side, Oct. 26. (Edward Wood/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: A cool day is okay but skies are gray and showers won’t stay away.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with light showers by late afternoon. Highs: 55-60

Tonight: Evening showers likely, becoming windy. Lows: 30-36

Tomorrow: Clearing, gusty winds. Highs: 39-44

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today will seem warm compared to the cold that blasts into the area tonight. Gusty winds add to the pain tomorrow but at least the sun returns for the weekend. Areas that didn’t freeze last weekend are likely to get nipped Friday night. For those enjoying a three-day weekend, the weather cooperates: cool, dry and mainly sunny.

Today (Thursday): Clouds thicken in the morning and a few scattered showers are likely by afternoon, especially late. Most only dampen the pavement but could slow the evening commute. Moderate breezes from the south push highs into the mid-to-upper 50s and near 60 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Light showers linger through the evening but amount to mainly less than a quarter inch of rain. Winds build steadily from the northwest overnight with gusts to 25 mph. Temperatures drop rapidly with lows in the low-to-mid 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies should clear early in the morning. Gusty northwest winds toss leaves around briskly through the day. The cold air pouring into the area is potent with highs only in the upper 30s northwest of town and mainly the lower 40s everywhere else. Wind chills in the 30s mean bundle up. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies and calming winds help to push nearly all areas below freezing overnight, even downtown. Out with petunias and impatiens and in with pansies and cabbages. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is chilly but with bright sun and only the lightest of winds, still enjoyable. Highs are mainly in the mid-to-upper 40s. Overnight lows fall to the upper 20s to mid-30s under a nearly full moon. Confidence: Medium-High

Partly sunny skies Sunday and light southerly breezes lift highs into the low-to-mid 50s. Overnight lows fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Veterans Day (Monday) sees clouds slowly increase as a massive Arctic cold front approaches so enjoy the highs in the 50s as the rest of the week will be much colder. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (↑): Snow chances on Tuesday have modestly crept up but moisture may be limited once the cold air arrives, holding back accumulation potential.