

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Nov. 5. (Tim Brown/Flickr)

6/10: It’s still quite chilly, but winds are less bothersome than yesterday. Certainly an improvement!

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 43-48.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with increasing clouds late. Lows: Near 30 to upper 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid-50s.

Considering we just got our first Arctic blast, with another on the way early in the week, this long weekend isn’t looking too shabby. Today is still much cooler than normal, but tomorrow and especially Monday should feel rather nice. And on top of that, we’ve got no real worries when it comes to precipitation. By late Monday, we might be seeing the first signs of that next Arctic invasion.

Today (Saturday): Today’s something like yesterday, but slightly less chilly and considerably less windy. Probably fewer clouds as well. All in all, not too bad as long as you’ve got some layers going. Highs are mainly in the mid-40s, and winds are flipping to the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A south wind is pumping in somewhat milder air. That coupled with some clouds overnight should keep temperatures up compared with last night. Many suburbs still fall near or below freezing, with a range of about 30 to 38 across the area. Winds are light after dark. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: South and southwest winds continue to go to work, and temperatures respond by heading to the mid-50s in most spots. There could be some upper 50s as well, especially in the city and south or southeast. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, and winds are around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies remain partly to mostly clear. We continue the trend of slight warming. In this case, we’re talking about temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to mid-40s for lows across the region. Confidence: Medium

Veterans Day should be rather splendid. The day starts crisp but pleasant with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures head toward and past 60 by afternoon. There may be some increase in clouds late, but nothing that’s going to be too big a deal. Light rain probably moves into the area overnight. Confidence: Medium

Showers or light rain are likely Tuesday morning, and that may continue into the early afternoon or so as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. Highs may make the 50s, but if so it’s early in the morning, then temperatures fall back a good bit. We should see readings heading back through the 40s during the day. Rain may end as a few snowflakes, but they’re conversational if so. The big story is cold and gusty wind taking over. Temperatures may not get out of the 30s by Wednesday ... Confidence: Medium

1/10 (↓): There could be a few snowflakes around Tuesday, but accumulation odds are poor.