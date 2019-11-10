

Looking at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday. (angela n./angela n.)

8/10: Sunshine, less wind and back into the 50s makes for a nice close to the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s.

Tonight: Party cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, still mild. Highs: Low 60s.

Our taste of winter takes a brief break by this afternoon through tomorrow, as warmer air returns on light winds from the south. But after plenty of sun today and a pretty nice Veterans Day, another cold front sends Tuesday temperatures plummeting once again with a few flakes possible. That sets the stage for a very cold and windy Wednesday with morning wind chills in the teens.

Today (Sunday): High pressure to the south sends some welcome warmer air our way. We don’t start off quite as cold, with morning readings rising through the 30s into the 40s. Don’t break the shorts back out quite yet, but with partly to mostly sunny skies and light winds from the south, afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 50s feel rather nice. Confidence: High

Tonight: It’s not exactly what you would call “humid,” but dew points continue to rise with light winds from the south. That keeps temperatures from falling too quickly after sunset. So despite the calm winds and mostly clear skies, overnight lows should hold up in the upper 30s to mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Veterans Day): If some is good, more must be better! Temperatures continue to warm, making it a nice day especially for those who get the holiday off. Highs reach the low 60s under partly sunny skies with light winds still from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The evening should remain dry as a cold front approaches, with an increasing chance of showers overnight. Those hoping for flakes may be out of luck unless you’re up in the mountains, as southerly winds keep temperatures up in the 50s much of the night, but quickly dropping through the 40s toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Expect a raw, rainy and windy start to the day on Tuesday. Rain showers are still working through during the morning, perhaps mixing with a few conversational snowflakes as sharply colder flows in on gusty winds from the northwest. Daytime temperatures drop through the 40s into the 30s, with a few lingering rain or snow showers possible during the afternoon (no accumulation expected). Tuesday evening temperatures then tumble into the 20s. Confidence: Medium

There’s much more sun to be had on Wednesday, but that’s about all the good news. Winds continue to whip around and temperatures struggle to warm. Morning wind chills start out in the teens with afternoon highs only managing the mid-30s or so. With a steady wind from the northwest, it’ll feel like it’s subfreezing for most of the day. Confidence: Medium

1/10 (↓): Rain could still end with some conversational flakes Tuesday, but the cold air looks too slow to arrive for anything more than that.