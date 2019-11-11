

A setting sun at the Washington Monument on Nov. 9. (Brian Moulton via Flickr)

7/10: It’s the mildest day of the week. Enjoy it before temperatures tank Tuesday.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 60 to 65.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Light rain late. Lows: Near 40.

Tomorrow: Rain to rain-snow mix. Highs: Near 40.

We open up the week with a nice and mild Veterans Day, but then an Arctic cold front brings rain and even some wet snowflakes Tuesday. The coldest air of the season takes hold Wednesday. The chill moderates some for the second part of the week but it remains considerably colder than normal.

Today (Monday): We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, with increasing cloud cover as the day wears on. After a chilly start near 40, afternoon highs reach the low 60s in most spots. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies gradually become overcast, with light rain developing during the predawn hours. It turns colder, with lows near 40 by dawn (upper 30s in our colder areas to the low 40s downtown). Winds from the south become more from the west by morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Light rain is likely during the morning. It may start to mix with some wet snow by mid- to late morning in our colder areas, and during midday and early afternoon elsewhere. Precipitation could briefly change to all snow before tapering off in the afternoon. Morning highs near 40 drop back into the mid- to upper 30s, cold enough for flakes in the air but too warm for accumulation. It turns breezy, with winds from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph with some higher gusts. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: We can’t rule out an evening flurry, but we’re drying out for the most part and skies eventually turn clear overnight. Bundle up as it’s cold and blustery, with lows from 20 to 25. With winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting over 20 mph, wind chills are in the teens. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday is the week’s coldest day, and temperatures are even lower than average levels in January! Highs only reach the mid- to upper 30s despite mostly sunny skies. Winds, fortunately, will ease — coming in from the northwest and north around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Fairly quiet but unseasonably chilly weather is in the offing Thursday through Saturday. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies but high temperatures are only near 45 on Thursday, near 50 on Friday, and 40 to 45 on Saturday behind yet another cold front. Compare to this normal highs in the upper 50s. Nighttime lows are mostly in the 20s, except low 30s downtown under clear to partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday may also end up dry and cold, but we’ll be watching an area of storminess off the coast. If it comes close enough to the shore, we could have some chilly rain, but we’re leaning toward a near-miss for the moment. Highs are most likely again in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

1/10 (→): A good chance to see some wet snowflakes in the air Tuesday but not cold enough to stick in most spots.