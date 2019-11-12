

Commuters walk in the snow as a winter weather advisory is issued for the Chicago area on Monday. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times/AP)

A November cold snap of historic intensity has surged from the Plains to the East Coast. Hundreds of records are falling, some of which have stood for over a century. The Arctic blast is not only sending temperatures toppling but has also left behind a blanket of snow from parts of the Midwest to the central Appalachians and interior Northeast.

Snow is covering 30 percent of the Lower 48, the second-greatest Nov. 12 extent since monitoring began in 2003, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



72-hour estimated snowfall through Tuesday morning from NOAA.

Snow and ice contributed to four deaths in motor vehicle accidents in the Plains and the Midwest, according to Weather.com. In Chicago on Monday, an American Airlines jet slid off the runway at O’Hare International in snow and high winds, but no one was hurt.

The snow and cold have also delayed or closed schools from Texas to New Hampshire, Weather.com reported.

As the Arctic front barreled eastward Tuesday, the core of the cold gripped a sprawling zone from South Texas to western New York, where dozens of record-low temperatures were set.

Quite a chilly morning across the center of the country with potential daily record lows from the US/Mexico border near Texas all the way to the US/Canada border near the Great Lakes! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/N9xRai9bf3 — Eric Blake 🌀 (@EricBlake12) November 12, 2019

Even normally mild locations witnessed a wintry blast. Temperatures in Houston and Galveston plummeted 30 to 40 degrees in 24 hours from near 70 to the mid-30s. Wind chills made it feel like the 20s.

Pockets of subzero cold sank as far south as western Kansas, and most areas from Kansas north through the Great Lakes bottomed out in the single digits.

Here are some of the remarkably cold temperature milestones established through Tuesday morning:

Snow

MORNING UPDATE: @NOAA's #GOES16 satellite is detecting the #snow that fell yesterday across the #OhioValley and #Midwest that reached as far south as northern #AR and northwestern #TN. Now, bitter #cold temperatures are sweeping through the region as a #ColdFront pushes eastward. pic.twitter.com/90IxN8vhwZ — NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) November 12, 2019

As the Arctic front surged south and southeast Monday into early Tuesday, accumulating snow fell as far south as Tennessee.

Nashville picked up 0.4 inches of snow Monday evening, only the seventh time measurable snow has fallen on or before Nov. 11.

Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus witnessed record snowfall for Nov. 11, picking up one to two inches.

The heaviest snowfall has concentrated in the Great Lakes region, where up to two feet has fallen and some areas just downwind of the Lakes could see more.

Detroit picked up 9.8 inches Monday into early Tuesday, establishing a new 24-hour November snowfall record.

#Detroit breaks November snowstorm record....

From Detroit Free Press - November snowstorm shocker dumps up to 9.6 inches on metro Detroit https://t.co/2KbkKckOVR — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) November 12, 2019

The interior Northeast has also picked up some hefty snow amounts, especially in the mountains of New York, New Hampshire and Vermont, where some ski areas are opening early.

Here are some other select totals through 9 a.m. Eastern Tuesday:

Ann Arbor, Mich.: 11 inches

Buffalo: 10.9 inches

Rochester, N.Y.: 10.9 inches

Burlington: 6.1 inches

The forecast

Temperatures



Forecast highs from the National Weather Service on Tuesday. Those circled indicate near-record lows. (WeatherBell.com)

After dozens of record lows were set in the morning, temperatures will be up to 30 to 35 degrees colder than normal Tuesday afternoon in the Mississippi River valley. A slew of record-cold highs are expected from the central Gulf Coast through the Great Lakes and into the interior Northeast. Chicago’s forecast high of 19 is expected to shatter the record for the coldest high for the date, previously 28.

Subfreezing highs will stretch from the interior Northeast southwest into northern parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas, while Houston and New Orleans are stuck in the 40s.

On Wednesday morning, about 75 percent of the nation will experience subfreezing temperatures, and the Weather Service predicts another 99 record lows. Lows in the Great Lakes, Ohio and Tennessee valleys and Northeast will dip into the single digits and teens, while the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast drop into the 20s. The only areas above freezing will be in the Florida Peninsula.



Forecast lows from the National Weather Service. Boxed values are predicted to be near-record lows. (WeatherBell.com)

Temperatures are expected to slowly moderate late this week in the eastern United States, but generally remain colder than normal.

Snowfall

The National Weather Service is forecasting 1 to 3 more inches of snow for northern New England, the central Appalachians and the lower Great Lakes through Tuesday night.

“Parts of the Upper Great Lakes may receive an additional 4-8” of snow with localized amounts approaching 12″ through Wednesday morning due to intense lake effect bands,” the Weather Service wrote.