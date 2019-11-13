

Estimated temperatures at 7 a.m. Wednesday. (WeatherBell.com)

The powerful Arctic cold front that has set hundreds of cold records in the eastern half of the nation has made its mark on the Washington-Baltimore region.

The mercury plummeted to 19 and 22 degrees at Dulles and Baltimore on Wednesday morning, breaking and tying record lows for the date.

Throughout the Washington-Baltimore region, temperatures dipped into the upper teens to mid-20s, while wind chills sank into the teens. It was colder here than in Nuuk, Greenland, and Anchorage.

Washington’s low of 26 (measured at Reagan National Airport) was the local warm spot (four degrees above the daily record of 22 set in 1911) but still about 15 degrees colder than normal. Average lows throughout the region range from the mid-30s to low 40s at this time of year. Even in late January, Wednesday morning’s low temperatures would be several degrees colder than normal.

Is it cold in DC today? Yes says this fountain in @SIGardens’ Mary Livingston Ripley Garden beside the Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/li9RDiE2KX — Erin Blasco (@erinblasco) November 13, 2019

Dulles’s low of 19 broke the previous Nov. 13 record of 21 set in 1963, while Baltimore’s low of 22 matched the record set in 1911. Weather records at Dulles date to 1963, while they go back in Baltimore (although they were obtained in downtown Baltimore before 1950 and are now observed at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport) to 1872.

After the frigid morning, an unusually chilly afternoon lies ahead.

At Dulles, temperatures on Wednesday afternoon are also likely to hover in record cold territory. The coldest high for the date is 38 from 1996, and the predicted high may stay just below that, around 36 or 37.



Forecast high temperatures at 4 p.m. from HRRR model.

In Washington and Baltimore, high temperatures will be abnormally cold but not quite record-breaking. The forecast high in the upper 30s is likely to be several degrees above the coldest highs for the date, of 31 and 32 set in 1911, when a cold snap of even greater ferocity gripped much of the nation.

However, should the high in Washington remain below 39, it will mark the third-coldest November high this early in the season on record, trailing 32 from 1911 (on this same date) and 35 on Nov. 11, 1987.

The Washington and Baltimore region is witnessing these abnormally cold temperatures along with dozens of other cities in the eastern United States. The responsible front has not only unleashed historically low temperatures for this time of year but also record snowfall.

Temperatures are forecast to slowly moderate Thursday and Friday, reaching 45 and 50 for highs, before plunging again over the weekend, with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Average highs in mid-November are in the mid- to upper 50s, but this month has been anything but average, with all but three days on the cold side.