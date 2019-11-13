

Snow moving into the NoMa area of the District on Tuesday evening. (C Buoscio/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: It’s a tough start with wind chills in the teens but less tumultuous than yesterday on the whole.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Morning wind chills bite. Sunniest early, some clouds later. Highs: Mid-30s to around 40.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Mid-teens to upper 20s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It’s feeling like mid-winter today, despite some sunshine. The worst of it comes this morning as winds continue to be stubborn. They should die off this afternoon, which offers at least minor relief. We end the work week with more-moderate, but still below normal, temperatures before a weaker cold shot arrives for the weekend. There are a few question marks about storms or rumors of storms. For now, nothing significant is on the table. Just stuff to watch.

Today (Wednesday): The day starts with lots of sun, but that doesn’t help much when it comes to cold conditions. Wind chills in the teens only slowly rise through the 20s and toward 30 by midday. Winds do die off a bit with time, which should make it less painful out there in the afternoon. Clouds try to increase a bit as well, so it’s something of a trade-off. High temperatures are largely in the mid- and upper 30s, although a few spots could flirt with 40. Winds are from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts early, diminishing to about 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds diminish further after sunset. This plus relatively clear skies should help temperatures dip quickly in the suburbs. If it’s clear enough, a few spots could make the mid-teens. If not, maybe closer to 20. In the city, that pesky urban heat island goes to work, keeping temperatures in the mid- and upper 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): This is a pretty quick shot of the most brutal air, so temperatures are on the way up. How high may depend on cloud cover. For now it seems clouds tend to increase during the day, which may keep readings capped in the mid-40s or so. Should we see more-sustained sun into the afternoon, readings may approach 50. It should stay dry during the day, but it’s not impossible that we see a shower or two before sunset. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers. Most or all of the rain should tend to stay to our south and east, but it’s close enough to not totally dismiss. If any precipitation makes it in here, there’s also a small risk some could be mixed with snow or sleet. At this point, that doesn’t seem too likely to come together as the coldest air may be somewhat displaced from the precipitation. Lows are in the low and mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Low pressure is organizing off the southeastern coast on Friday, and we could still run a risk of rain or snow showers early. Either way, it should help reinforce clouds across the region, although we’re likely to see at least a few peeks of sun as well. Highs should head for the upper 40s and lower 50s. A random shower can’t be ruled out late day or into the night. Friday night lows are in the upper 20s to mid-30s as a bit of a cold air reinforcement arrives. Confidence: Medium

Cold high pressure is pressing on the area Saturday. It should help shunt clouds south a bit, but we’re on the line here. Let’s call it partly cloudy for now, with highs heading for a near-40 to mid-40 range. A question in the forecast here is low pressure offshore that’s meandering northward. It could help deliver a few rain or snow showers Saturday night as lows again reach the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The storm system offshore is close enough that clouds increase into Sunday. There could even be some precipitation around, and anything that comes in early would tend to be a wintry mix, with it seemingly trending toward wet over frozen during the day as highs rise into the 40s. Anything that makes it here (if it makes it here) looks quite light and inconsequential for now, but the situation is worth monitoring as we close in since these systems sometimes sneak toward us. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Iffy that that much happens, but there is a potential coastal storm or two to watch late this week into early next week. Also, some cold air around.