

Bei Bei enjoys his bamboo behind a curtain of fall foliage at the National Zoo on Nov. 14. (Tim Brown/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Let’s take what breaks we can get. Less wind, milder temperatures, perhaps a bit more sunshine. A decent way to end the workweek! TGIF.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Windier. Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Blustery. Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Still breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs: 40 to mid-40s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Warm and calm conditions remain elusive. Breezes amp up at times and temperatures get chillier this weekend. Try to enjoy today a bit, as wind chills look lower in the days ahead. Definitely keep those scarves at the ready!

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Friday): Some clouds will be around, but we should have plenty of bright periods as well. Given a cool and light but steady northwesterly wind—perhaps most noticeable midday—our temperatures will be highly dependent on sunshine levels. If sunshine dominates, temperatures could head as high as the mid-50s, but around 50 degrees is the more likely scenario. If clouds win out for the balance of the day, many of us could get stuck in the 40s. A random shower can’t be totally ruled out late day. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Clouds are most numerous early, then we trend back toward more stars than clouds. We could see winds gust later at night as a reinforcing shot of cold air rides in on north winds gusting near 20 mph at times. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s to mid-30s (expect wind chills in the chilly 20s, region-wide, though). Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast into next week...

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s pretty blustery and chilly, with wind chills in the 20s for half the day, perhaps as “warm” as mid-30s midday. High temperatures top out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Brrr! At least it is fairly bright, even if we see a few clouds. North winds could gust near 30 mph at times, sustained around 10 to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: North winds calm a bit but still gusts around 15 mph at times. Outside of downtown’s low temperature around freezing, most of the region dips into the 20s. If out late, dress for upper teens to low 20s, since wind chills could feel as cold as that! Clouds slowly increase nearer dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Northeast winds may be noticeable, with wind chills in the 30s much of the day. Clouds hang tough for the most part, but most of the rain risk stays east with an ocean storm. Clouds and winds could prevent us from getting much warmer than 40 degrees to perhaps mid-40s. A rain sprinkle late in the day or nearer sunset can’t be ruled out. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: If we’re lucky, a few cloud breaks could allow us to see the Leonid meteor shower. Stay tuned. If we see higher chances for clearer skies as we get closer, do prepare to dress warmly! While low temperatures are in the 30s to low 40s (downtown) it’s a tad more clammy and rain chances could inch up during the late night hours. Plus some northerly breezes are possible. Confidence: Low-Medium

Clouds and showers could be around Monday but the certainty here is low. With raindrops around, we may be stuck in the 40s. Should this forecast trend sunnier with time we could get into the low 50s. Breezes may finally die down a bit - keep fingers crossed! Confidence: Low-Medium

Milder and somewhat sunnier conditions are possible Tuesday with high temperatures perhaps in the upper 40s and into the 50s. Even calmer conditions may develop, if we can keep winds light. A raindrop or two can’t be ruled out with more offshore storminess around—we’ll keep an eye on it. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

0/10 (↓): Some more bouts of cold ahead, but they don’t seem to want to mesh with storm threats for now.