

A briefly warmer sunset in D.C. yesterday evening. (C Buoscio via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Decent sunshine but otherwise not so nice for a November Saturday, as we trend colder again with a gusty breeze to boot.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Mid-40s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, still breezy. Lows: Mid-20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, chance of isolated shower. Highs: Near 40 to the mid-40s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

An impressive area of low pressure, currently off the Georgia and South Carolina coast, moves slowly northward over the next few days. But it should remain far enough off the coast for nothing more than a shower or two here in the D.C. area. Otherwise we’re left with cloudy, breezy and cold conditions until something of a warming trend Monday and Tuesday.

Today (Saturday): High pressure to the north and low pressure to the south. That change in pressure creates a brisk breeze from the north, around 10-20 mph, with some gusts near 25-30 mph. So despite partly to mostly sunny skies, it’s a rather chilly day as morning temperatures rise into and through the 30s, with afternoon highs in the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds continue to be rather breezy from the north. That helps lock the cold air in place, with increasing clouds as lows drop to the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Plenty of clouds as low pressure spins off the coast. But there’s just a chance of an isolated shower as most of that system’s moisture remains to our south and east. Winds continue on the breezy side, around 10-15 mph from the north with some higher gusts. That makes for a stubborn chill as highs only reach near 40 to the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds stick around along with a lingering breeze and perhaps an isolated shower. Temperatures don’t fall quite as far with a bit warmer air mass working in. Look for lows in the mid- to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

That storm system off the coast, only slowly working its way north, will stay close enough Monday to give us another mostly cloudy day with the chance of a few showers. Temperatures trend a touch warmer with highs in the mid-40s to near 50. We should finally start to see clearing skies Monday night as lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The warming trend continues Tuesday thanks to partly sunny skies and a milder breeze from the west. Temperatures edge closer to normal for this time of year with highs aiming for the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium