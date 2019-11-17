

Sunshine lights up the fall leaves on a winterlike Saturday near Meadowside Nature Center in Rockville, Md. (John Brighenti/John Brighenti)

3/10: I don’t like it when my mid-Novembers feel like late Decembers. Increasing clouds and a lingering breeze don’t help either.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Highs: Low to mid-40s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid- to upper 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, slightly warmer. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s.

We keep the cool and breezy, and lose a good deal of the sunshine, as increasing clouds make today feel more like the middle of winter around here. It’s slow to come, but some improvement is on the way, as high pressure building in the from the south brings an increase in both warmth and sunshine as we get into midweek.

Today (Sunday): Skies turn partly to mostly cloudy as low pressure off the Southeast coast moves northward. With less sun, we likely lose a couple of degrees from yesterday, with highs only in the low to mid-40s. Winds from the north-northeast remain rather breezy, around 10-15 mph with some higher gusts. Can’t rule out a sprinkle or two, but that’s about it. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies stay cloudy through the night with a lingering chance of a sprinkle. Winds slacken to around 10 mph or less as that storm system continues to stay well off the coast. Temperatures don’t fall off too far with lows mainly in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): The new workweek begins a bit on the dull as skies remain mostly cloudy. Despite the clouds, temperatures head for slightly warmer territory with highs in the mid- to upper 40s, and the chance of a passing light shower or two. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Nothing particularly noteworthy about tomorrow night. After the chance of a passing evening shower, we’re partly to mostly cloudy with a light wind from the west, as lows fall to the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

High pressure starts to build to our south on Tuesday, which starts to push this cool air mass away. That means at least partly sunny skies and a little more warmth with highs into the low to mid-50s. After a partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the 30s, high pressure builds in stronger for a mostly sunny Wednesday with high reaching the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium