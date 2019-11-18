

Beautiful fall foliage in Rock Creek Park on Sunday. (angela n./Flickr)

4/10: Cloudy. Colder than normal. We can do better.

Today: Cloudy. Highs: 45 to 49.

Tonight: Showers prior to predawn. Lows: 35 to 40.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 50 to 54.

We trade December-like weather back for more typical November conditions this week as we gradually rid ourselves of 40s for highs and shift more to 50s. It’s another mostly dry week, although we could see some showers tonight as well as Thursday night into Friday and again on Saturday.

Today (Monday): Considerable cloud cover and on the chilly side today. Most of the day is the dry, but we can’t rule out the chance of a brief shower or some sprinkles. Highs only reach the mid- to upper 40s, which are about 10 degrees below normal. Winds are light from the north at around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy with some showers likely between about 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. It’s chilly, but not quite cold enough for snow, with lows 35 to 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly sunny skies and not as cold as the past several days but still chilly. Highs are mostly in the low 50s, maybe mid-50s, with enough sun. Light breezes from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly. Lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday and Thursday are both pretty nice November days. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, highs should reach the mid-50s Wednesday and perhaps the mid- to upper 50s Thursday, which is right around average. Lows early Thursday range through the 30s. Clouds increase Thursday night, with a slight chance of showers late and lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Winds from the south may help push highs close to 60 or even higher on Friday, but at least partial cloud cover and the possibility of a shower could hold them back a bit. Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows near 40. Confidence: Medium

Showers are a good possibility on Saturday as it starts to turn a bit cooler again. Highs are probably around 50. By Sunday, we should dry out with chilly highs again close to 50. Lows on Sunday morning should be mostly in the 30s. Confidence: Medium