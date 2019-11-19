

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 50-55.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 36-44.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 50-55.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The dreary cold and cloudy narrative has been wearing out its welcome, but we can finally offer some improving conditions for the days ahead. Abundant clouds will still be around today, but peeks of sun are possible, with more to come tomorrow as highs warm into the 50s. Look for a rainy end to the week, and a cooler weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy conditions continue, but we trend drier and warmer as highs move into the low to mid-50s by the afternoon. Light winds from the west. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cold, with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny skies finally return with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-50s. Winds come from the northwest at around 5 to 10 mph, with higher gusts. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Just a few clouds around, with lows in the 30s in the colder suburbs to around 40 in the city. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday should be our best day of the week as mostly sunny skies rule and highs again reach into the low to mid-50s. Clouds return Thursday night, with lows staying a bit warmer, in the 40s. Confidence: High

Friday brings the chance of showers by the afternoon into the evening, with a mostly cloudy day. Warmer winds from the south push temperatures up to around 60. Scattered showers continue Friday night, with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Showers continue into Saturday as colder weather works back into the area. Highs may struggle to get past the 40s or maybe right to about 50 with the wet weather. Saturday night should turn drier and colder under partly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Sunday should bring back some sunshine, but with chillier conditions as highs remain in the 40s to around 50. Confidence: Medium