Today: Partly sunny, a bit of a breeze. Highs: Low to mid-50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, lighter winds. Lows: Mid- to upper 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny, light winds. Highs: Low to mid-50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’re in the midst of a mini-streak with temperatures near normal, after a noticeably colder-than-normal November up until this point. We’re headed for the low to mid-50s today, just like yesterday and just like tomorrow. High pressure keeps our weather fairly calm through tomorrow, before the possibility of a few showers Friday, and a chance of rain Saturday into Saturday night.

Today (Wednesday): Skies turn partly sunny as high pressure starts to build in from the west, Temperatures are right where they should be this time of year, rising through the 40s during the morning hours with afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s. A moderate breeze, around 10 to 15 mph from the northwest, maintains a bit of a chill. Confidence: High

Tonight: High pressure continues to strengthen overhead, providing mostly clear skies and lighter winds. Evening temperatures fall back through the 40s, with overnight lows settling in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’re mostly sunny through the morning with high pressure still in control, perhaps turning partly cloudy during the afternoon as the high starts to shift more to our south. Afternoon highs make a return visit to the low to mid-50s with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and not as cool. Lows fall back only to the low to mid-40s, thanks to a light wind from the south-southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

We hang onto a mild breeze from the southwest on Friday. So the warming trend should continue despite mostly cloudy skies, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Could see a few showers Friday midday into the evening as a cold front comes through. Confidence: Medium

For the weekend, another system brings a chance of rain at some point Saturday into Saturday night. Mostly cloudy skies keep things cooler with Saturday highs in the mid-40s to low 50s, followed by Saturday-night lows in the 30s. Sunday is breezy with partly to mostly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium