A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Clouds slowly increase and winds nearly cease. On the cool side, but nothing to deride.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Some increase in clouds, minimal breeze. Highs: 52 to 56

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, light breeze. Lows: 41 to 47

Tomorrow: On-and-off showers, breezy. Highs: 58 to 62

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ll have a pretty typical November day today with no real weather concerns before the arrival of periodic showers Friday and Saturday, which complicate outdoor plans. Things dry out early Sunday, but winds become gusty. Temperatures throughout the weekend are on the chilly side.

Today (Thursday): Sunshine should warm the morning, but we’ll see more in the way of clouds during the afternoon. Highs should reach the low to mid-50s, which is near normal. Breezes are barely noticeable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are variably cloudy, but some models suggest we could have enough breaks to check out the meteor shower starting around 11:30 p.m. Overnight lows slip to the low to mid-40s. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Clouds hold tight through the day. Showers scatter across the area around midday but are fairly short-lived. Winds shift from the south in the morning to the northwest in the afternoon, with gusts up to 20 mph. Despite the damp conditions, highs peak in the upper 50s to lower 60s early in the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds break up in the evening but increase again before dawn. Northwest winds calm overnight, and lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday showers could hold off until the afternoon or even early evening, but once they arrive, they linger through much of Saturday night. Rain amounts of one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch are likely to keep all those pansies and cabbages happy. Daytime highs are only in the mid- to upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Showers should quickly taper off Sunday morning, and by afternoon, skies should be clearing. Winds become brisk from the northwest, making highs mainly in the lower 50s feel more like 40s. Don’t miss Venus and Jupiter in the southwestern sky in the dusk as they come within a whisker of each other — at least from an Earthling’s perspective. Overnight lows fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium

Monday has plenty of sun going for it, and highs reach the lower 50s. Confidence: Medium