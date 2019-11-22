TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: At least the main rain chances are midday while we can opt to work inside. Wind chills in the 40s by the evening commute require a warm jacket. It could be chillier and wetter, right?

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain likely midday into midafternoon. Highs: 50s.

Tonight: Clearing. Dying wind. Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Rain chances on the increase. Highs: 40s.

Sunday: Blustery after early showers end. Highs: Mid-40s to around 50.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Polite rain chances ahead? Today then Saturday and Saturday night, showers and periods of rain may time it so that we aren’t overly inconvenienced. Morning and evening commutes today may eke out dry conditions. Daytime Saturday could see raindrops delayed until near and after dark.

Today (Friday): It’s mostly cloudy with breezes occasionally gusting near 20 mph. Midday into midafternoon showers — even a period of steadier rain — is likely. We could pick up a fairly quick quarter-inch or so. You may not need the umbrella for the morning and evening commutes if you time it right! We’ll watch the radar, together. High temperatures should still get past 50 and toward the mid-50s in spots. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds should break up pretty quickly, and northwest winds slowly calm. Upper 20s to mid-30s for low temperatures, although downtown may snag an upper 30s. Evening wind chills are in the 30s and dropping, which will require some bundling up! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies are partly sunny to start the day. Shower chances begin to increase midday and even more into late afternoon. We could have a mainly dry day, but the timing of the rain keeps the forecast confidence a bit lower. Shower intensity shouldn’t be too heavy, at least, until after dark.

If you’re planning to be outside all day, try to carry some rain gear with you, as rain chances do increase each hour closer and closer to sunset. Before any afternoon rain showers start in earnest, we should make it into the 40s for high temperatures. Upper 40s if we stay dry until sunset, low-to-mid 40s if we stay rainy from midday onward. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Early-evening showers and periods of rain continue through the night. We could see around an inch of rain, so plan on a soaking. Temperatures drop into the 30s in most spots but should stay above freezing while precipitation is falling, even in the higher areas north and west. With a few gusty breezes possible, make sure you have warm layers on when heading out. Confidence: Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Winds may turn out to be the story of the day. Northwesterly winds may quickly ramp up toward 30-40 mph gusts at times, as any final, light showers move out in the early-morning hours. Skies brighten, but it looks like periodic clouds may still want to roll through. Wind chills may run about 10 degrees colder than the thermometer throughout the day. By afternoon, we should reach high temperatures in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Wind slowly calms and skies clear. Perfect for looking upward for Venus and Jupiter in the southwestern sky around dusk. Overnight temperatures could have a wide range over short distances. Locations outside the Beltway — which clear first and maintain calmer winds for the longest — could get as cold as the mid-20s. Downtown may bottom out only in the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Partly to mostly sunny skies and 50s for high temperatures Monday and Tuesday look like a decent bet. It’s not a bad way to start the workweek. High pressure moves in, which means fair weather and calmer conditions. Any southerly breezes should remain light to moderate, at most. Take long lunch breaks outside if possible! So far the horizon looks clear of winter storms and wintry mixes. Confidence: Medium